URBANA — Working with big early leads in all three sets, the Urbana High volleyball team cruised past Northwest on Monday night and into the Class 4A West Region II championship game.
The margin for error the top-seeded Hawks (13-1) created for themselves was noteworthy for a couple of reasons.
For starters, it allowed them to pull themselves out of a third-set tailspin fairly easily after Northwest had run off nine straight points and 14 of 17 overall to grab a late lead in the set.
Urbana composed itself during a timeout and then proceeded to win seven of the final nine points on its way to a 25-9, 25-20, 25-22 victory that moved the Hawks into the regional final, which it will host at 6 p.m. Wednesday against second-seeded Clarksburg, a five-set winner over third-seeded Gaithersburg on Monday.
“I think it was our mentality and everyone being on their ‘A’ game that really [allowed] us to pull out that win,” said junior setter Kaelynn Burge, who finished with 10 assists, two service aces and a kill. “I think everyone played their best. That was one of the best games we’ve played.”
The other reason the room for error was significant is because it’s the very thing Urbana didn’t have the last two seasons in the state quarterfinals when it fell 15-13 to Wootton and Leonardtown, respectively, in the fifth and final set.
With their backs firmly pressed against the wall, the Hawks couldn’t quite pull through in those matches.
They could use a little more margin to work with, given another chance in these playoffs.
“We’ve got to get past that this season,” Hawks coach Jerry Burge said, speaking of the state quarterfinals.
Burge feels he has the team to do it this season. The rotations are strong and diversified in terms of experience, as two freshmen and a sophomore are a regular part of them. And the bench is pretty deep, too.
“I just have a really good group of girls,” he said. “I have a lot of kids who can do a lot of great things, and I’m really proud of the fact that I can start in almost any rotation and we should be good.”
Among those doing great things for Urbana on Monday were senior Claire Thompson, who finished with seven kills and two service aces, and junior Sophia Grech, who had five kills.
Freshmen Charis Burge and Simone Assasie also made meaningful contributions.
Charis Burge finished with a team-high 13 assists to go along with five kills and four aces. Meanwhile, Assasie contributed eight kills and two blocks from her front-line, middle blocker position. She has raised her game in the playoffs, according to coaches and teammates.
“I think we’ll ride off the energy of this game,” Assasie said, heading into the regional final. “I think we’ll be fine.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.