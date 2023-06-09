After helping lead Urbana softball to its second state title, Delaney Reefe has another honor to add to her mantle.

The senior catcher-turned-pitcher was named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year for softball on Friday, becoming the first Frederick County player to receive the award. Her all-around efforts in the circle and the batter’s box helped the Hawks turn around an 0-2 start en route to the championship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription