After helping lead Urbana softball to its second state title, Delaney Reefe has another honor to add to her mantle.
The senior catcher-turned-pitcher was named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year for softball on Friday, becoming the first Frederick County player to receive the award. Her all-around efforts in the circle and the batter’s box helped the Hawks turn around an 0-2 start en route to the championship.
Reefe finished top three among county players in each major offensive and pitching statistical category. Her 37 RBIs were the most, as she hit .557 and clubbed 11 home runs.
And despite pitcher not being her primary position, Reefe looked comfortable in piling up a leading 20 wins, 170 strikeouts and a 1.04 ERA. The University of Maryland commit will revert to being a catcher for the Terps.
Reefe is the second Frederick County athlete to receive a Gatorade Player of the Year honor this spring, after Catoctin’s Joey McMannis won the award for baseball.
Editor’s note: The News-Post will have more on this story next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.