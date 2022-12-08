Samantha Heyison got a pleasant surprise in her third-period Student Service Learning block last Thursday.

The Urbana senior saw an Instagram notification pop up on her phone from the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field team, nothing unusual as she competes for them as a world-ranked shot put and discus thrower. But Heyison was tagged in this post, with the team naming her the country’s high school female field athlete of the year.

