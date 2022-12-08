Samantha Heyison got a pleasant surprise in her third-period Student Service Learning block last Thursday.
The Urbana senior saw an Instagram notification pop up on her phone from the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field team, nothing unusual as she competes for them as a world-ranked shot put and discus thrower. But Heyison was tagged in this post, with the team naming her the country’s high school female field athlete of the year.
It’s the second consecutive year she’s received the honor.
“It’s one of those things where I saw it and I was like, I know that my progress is getting me to receive these honors, and it’s really special,” Heyison said.
She added that she knew it was a possibility she could repeat as the award winner, given her high standing in both disciplines. Earlier this year, Heyison reached No. 1 in the world in her class in shot put and No. 2 in discus.
It’s helped her earn accolades at the local level — she won a state title in discus for the Hawks in May and earned FNP First Team All-County honors — but she’s also gaining attention on a bigger stage.
Heyison was named to Team USA earlier this year and is the youngest member at 17 years old. She is missing two fingers and has malformed feet caused by congenital constriction band syndrome, which led her to receive Paralympic certification in 2021.
At her first international competition for the squad in late November, she cemented herself as a rising star with gold medals in both discus and shot put at the IWAS World Games in Portugal.
“It was really nice getting to interact with some of the other countries, and it was great getting to have another experience under my belt,” Heyison said. “Getting to have the USA across my chest is pretty awesome.”
