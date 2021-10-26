Delaney Reefe calls the softball field her “happy place.”
At the risk of drawing weird stares from those who don’t know her, Reefe does the worm right before the Urbana High softball team she plays on takes the field. After big wins, she does a backflip.
“I just want to help keep the team loose,” she said. “It’s all about having fun. At the end of the day, that is what we are there to do.”
So, when it came to making her college choice, Reefe wanted to find a place that would help accentuate her personality and what she loved about playing softball.
The offers rolled in, and Reefe, a 16-year-old junior at Urbana, made five visits. Eventually, she settled on the University of Maryland, a big enough place to offer her a wide variety of choices and allow her to be herself.
“Yeah, it felt like home,” she said, noting that playing for a Division I school was one of her top priorities. “I loved the atmosphere of the team and the coaching. I loved that it was a big school that has a lot going on.”
The Terps recruited Reefe to be a catcher, a position she dabbles in for her club softball team, the Frederick Heartbreakers, and Urbana, but does not play primarily for them.
The ultimate utility player, Reefe is most often a third baseman for the Heartbreakers and a shortstop for Urbana.
“She is going to play whatever position you ask her to play, and she’s going to have a fantastic attitude doing it,” Hawks coach Frank Husson said.
Reefe said she actually enjoys playing catcher for many of the reasons that steer people away from it. It is a tough and physically demanding position.
“Catchers don’t get a lot of credit back there,” she said. “I love the mental challenge and how tough you have to be to play the position. It’s fun.”
Reefe is following in the footsteps of her father, Scott, who played Division I baseball at High Point University in North Carolina. She has two older siblings who are in college but do not play sports.
Now that her decision is out of the way, Reefe can breathe a sigh of relief and focus on her enjoying her final two softball seasons at Urbana.
Husson said she might spend more time in the pitching circle next spring.
“She just loves the game, and you see that every time she steps on the field for practice and a game situation,” he said. “That’s something you can’t coach. ... I am excited to have her for two more years.”
