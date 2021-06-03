Urbana’s Karthick Sankar and Thomas Johnson’s Madison Warren are the top seeds for boys and girls singles, respectively, for the upcoming Frederick County Public Schools tennis championships.
The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Monday with play-in-round, quarterfinal and then semifinal matches. The boys will play at Urbana High School, while the girls will play at Oakdale High School.
The finals will be played Tuesday at 3:30 p.m at the same schools.
Sankar has received a bye in the boys singles semifinals and will face the winner of a match between No. 4 seed Sam Mitchel of Oakdale and No. 5 seed Isaac Hatch of Brunswick.
Meanwhile, in girls singles, Warren will play the winner of a play-in match between No. 8 seed Morgan Burley of Frederick and No. 9 seed Priyanka Gupta of Tuscarora in the quarterfinals.
The other top seeds in the tournament are: Middletown’s Giovanni Rossi (boys second singles); Aidan Bliss and Ananth Nair (boys first doubles); Jack Schneider and Ethan Miller (boys second doubles); Giacomo Rossi and Josh Hauser (boys third doubles); Tuscarora’s Anna Frye (second singles); Urbana’s Sophie Nielson and Lindsey Croghan (girls first doubles); Oakdale’s Maya Pabis and Reagan Candland (girls second doubles); and Linganore’s Maeve Smarick and Tatum Pugh (girls third doubles).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.