Urbana's volleyball team raises the Class 4A state championship trophy after beating Arundel in five sets Thursday night at Harford Community College. It's the first volleyball state crown in program history.
BEL AIR — With the game at her fingers, Julia Gustafson imagined there was no pressure. She bounced the volleyball a few times, took a deep breath and tossed it in the air like she has thousands of times before.
Except this serve was for an elusive state championship, and her Urbana team had already failed to close it out in the two previous sets. But that was no matter for Gustafson.
The ball sailed over the net, off the fingertips of a diving Arundel player and hit the hardwood. Gustafson and her teammates soon followed in a dogpile, a mixture of “utter disbelief” and jubilation overtaking the senior libero realizing her ace resulted in glory.
“I think I couldn’t breathe for a few minutes,” she said. “I did not think the last point would go that way.”
The Hawks captured their first state championship in five sets Thursday, 25-22, 25-22, 12-25, 9-25, 15-11, at APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College. In doing so, Urbana knocked off Class 4A royalty in the Wildcats, who fell short of their third straight title and saw their 30-game winning streak snapped.
The victory was years in the making for Urbana (17-1), perennially one of Frederick County’s top teams and a state contender that fell in its previous trip to the final in 2018.
Urbana volleyball coach Jerry Burge holds the Maryland Class 4A State Volleyball Championship trophy after beating Arundel High in five sets Thursday night at Harford Community College.
Ric Dugan
“You can’t win a match like this without everybody buying in, and everybody on our team buys in every single day,” Hawks coach Jerry Burge said.
It’s the hallmark of a gritty squad when it can do that while facing adversity, like Urbana did in the final set.
Arundel, with its season on the line, had rolled over the Hawks in dominating fashion in the third and fourth sets, leaving the Wildcats with every bit of momentum and energy entering the fifth frame. Urbana, which came out prepared and pulled out a pair of tight sets to go up two frames, got ahead of itself and prematurely planned for its victory.
“We got a little comfortable, maybe even a little cocky,” senior middle blocker Logan Burge said. “We were in the mindset of, ‘We’ve already won this. We are going to take this home.’ Arundel did not let that happen.”
So, when the fifth set opened and Arundel (19-1) took the first point, the Hawks reset.
They quickly got a point back on a Wildcats error and settled into a back-and-forth frame filled with long rally after long rally.
Urbana broke ahead for good on an Arundel service error, and the championship fully swung in its direction when the Wildcats’ would-be-tying kill was overturned on a net violation, putting the Hawks within two points of victory.
“We were so fired up, and we all wanted to win so bad, that we threw away our disappointment, threw away any negative thoughts we had,” Logan Burge said. “It was the last game [some of us] were going to play, and we came out and played our absolute best.”
And it was only fitting that the last point would go to one of those seniors playing in their final high school game.
Gustafson, as she has so often, lined up for a serve. She imagined no pressure, confident in her ability to get the ball over the net and set up a rally.
Urbana didn’t need that. Gustafson served up an ace, and the disbelief that followed permeated from one Hawk to the next.
“I can’t believe it. It’s not processing,” senior outside hitter Claire Thompson said.
But that’s no matter. The trophy is real, the title is real and Urbana is finally on top.
“It will definitely show other teams we don’t come to play. We’re actually serious,” Thompson added. “We can only go up.”
