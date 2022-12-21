SJCP Basketball
St. John's Catholic Prep's Masai Troutman (1) and Severn School's Jacob Randall tangle under the basket for the ball in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

BUCKEYSTOWN — It feels like the St. John’s Catholic Prep boys basketball team is trotting out a different starting five each game.

A rash of injuries and waves of illness have left coach Devin Williams mixing and matching his rotations. Against the strengthening competition, that has shown, as the Vikings have dropped four straight, including Wednesday night’s 67-47 home loss to Severn School.

