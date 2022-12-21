BUCKEYSTOWN — It feels like the St. John’s Catholic Prep boys basketball team is trotting out a different starting five each game.
A rash of injuries and waves of illness have left coach Devin Williams mixing and matching his rotations. Against the strengthening competition, that has shown, as the Vikings have dropped four straight, including Wednesday night’s 67-47 home loss to Severn School.
“We’ve been all over the place, mismatching things, just trying to get right,” Williams said.
Though they were one step closer to full health with the return of leading scorer Dorian Tema from a knee injury, they still missed starting senior guard AJ Perez against the Admirals. Tema was limited, too, coming off the bench to score eight points as he is working to get back in top shape.
Those shuffled lineups also led to mismatches and breakdowns in transition, and several Severn players found themselves wide open on the outside or drawing fouls driving the lane.
“One of the things for us right now is we’re not as disciplined as we need to be, especially in executing in the halfcourt, whether it be offense or defense,” Williams said. “And just being able to stay in front of our guy and being able to keep our guy to one side of the court.”
SJCP managed that on its first defensive possession, taking a charge and getting the ball with a chance to grab early momentum. But it couldn’t convert that into points, and the Admirals soon raced out to an 11-2 advantage.
The Vikings briefly clawed back to within one point early in the second quarter, but they quickly went cold to let Severn (5-4) turn the contest into a runaway. SJCP never led nor seemed in position to stage a rally as the Admirals exploited their matchup advantage.
“We’ve gotta play together more. Next man up mentality pretty much. If one goes down, you’ve gotta pick it up,” junior guard Ayden Hurley, who led the Vikings with 15 points, said. “The competition just gets harder. There’s a lot of good people out there, and we have to play together if we want to beat teams.”
It’s a lesson the team is figuring out the hard way, a small roster trying to replace valuable players. Tema’s return is a positive sign, and Williams hopes Perez is able to come back soon, too.
But SJCP (5-4) must continue, first with a pair of holiday tournaments and then MIAA B Conference play. Severn was an early taste of that competition, as will be the four games next week.
At that point, the Vikings hope they’ll have a sturdy starting five once more.
“They’re just trying to figure out how to play together as a group,” Williams said. “I think we’re getting it, but we’re just trying to figure out the best combination of the right guys at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.