In her first high school basketball game, St. John’s Catholic Prep freshman Kayla Cooper tore the ACL in her right knee.
Despite being so young, or maybe because of it, she didn’t panic. She was already drawing interest from colleges. She knew she had plenty of time to bounce back and ultimately enjoy a productive career.
But about nine months after undergoing surgery to repair that injury, Cooper had to endure another surgery. This one was to repair a torn ACL in her left knee.
And this time, worries about her career understandably crept into her mind.
“I guess when the second one happened, I was really scared,” Cooper said.
She overcame those fears, along with yet another knee injury.
Later in her sophomore year, Cooper returned to the court and began forging a fine career with the Vikings, and her wish to play college basketball was also ended up coming true.
Last week, over two months after concluding her high school career, Cooper signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Albany. She did so in her family’s home, rather than at her school, a change of venue prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that has closed all Maryland schools.
“It was like the best feeling in the world just to know that I had worked so hard to get where I am now,” Cooper said. “And now I’m going to the school of my dreams.”
Her hard work included a pair of comebacks from knee injuries, a process that is challenging enough to deal with just once.
Cooper said Albany never shied away from recruiting her when ACL tears disrupted the early portion of her high school career.
“Albany was just there for me from the beginning,” she said. “After my first tear, they were still there, and I remember they would call me and tell me how I’ve progressed and how I’m an even better player than I was before.”
Vikings head coach Maddie McConnell couldn’t make such a comparison. This past season was her first at St. John’s. But it didn’t take her long to identify Cooper as a valuable resource.
“I started to listen to Kayla because she had a lot to say, and she really had the heartbeat of the team,” said McConnell, who also liked how the senior’s confident-but-not-cocky presence on the court. “She carries herself like you’re not going to knock her down, and that’s something to really be appreciated.”
There’s something else about Cooper that McConnell prizes, along with many other coaches in an era increasingly featuring positionless players.
“I think she is the true definition of a hybrid player,” McConnell said.
McConnell had no worries about Cooper holding her own in the paint, not even against IAAM A conference standouts like St. Frances Academy’s Angel Reese and St. Vincent Pallotti’s Eniya Russell.
And keep in mind, while Cooper towered over others as a kid, she often gives up plenty of inches to opposing players when she plays inside these days. And a couple years back, she was banging around the blocks on a pair of repaired knees, something her coaches were mindful of.
“I remember my AAU coach used to be really scared, and I would tell them I was fine,” Cooper said. “But it’s hard because you’re going against 6-3, 6-4, big people, and I’m only like 5-10, 5-11.”
Weightlifting and a strong mental approach allowed her to handle such battles. But over the years, she added another element to her game.
Coaches urged Cooper to start trying elbow jumpers. And with her college future in mind, the longtime post player found herself working on 3-point shots whenever she got the chance.
“I really wanted to develop a 3-point shot because I’m not the tallest person,” Cooper said. “[Coaches] thought it would be really good for me to be able to go in the post and do what I’ve got to do and then still be able to shoot the 3.”
Cooper developed a 3-point shot that McConnell described as “beautiful.”
Cooper says she’ll play inside, outside, wherever. After being sidelined twice with her knee injures a few years back, she’s just glad to be playing.
And those injuries might influence her studies at Albany.
“Just because I’ve been injured so many times, I think I want to do something with physical therapy, so I think I’ll have to major in biology,” she said. “I just want to help people with their injuries and help them become better.”
