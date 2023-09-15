Heading into year two as coach of St. John's Catholic Prep, Nate Marr was seeking veteran coaching assistance to help continue to develop the program's culture.
Enter a familiar name to the Frederick area, Vince Ahearn, to step in and be a resource for Marr to lean on while guiding the Vikings defense.
Facing tougher competition than last year, the Vikings defense had yet to shine following a pair of defeats to open the season.
Friday night against Central Maryland Christian, the Vikings defense settled in, forcing four turnovers leading to a pair of touchdowns as St. John's Catholic Prep blanked the Crusaders 20-0.
"Tonight, we played well enough to win, but not well enough. We left a lot of points on the board, and we need to get better," Marr said.
Vikings lineman Jackson Bruce agreed.
"We've got to tighten a lot of things up," he said. "We've got a lot to fix. When we watch film Monday, we've got to do a lot of things better."
Afterwards, as the Vikings (1-2) players posed for a team picture, Marr remarked, "That's the like, 'We won, but we should've played better' look."
The Vikings will need to put together a more complete effort next Saturday when they travel to face Bishop Ireton (Virginia) before facing Severn the following week in the MIAA C Conference opener.
"Last season was about establishing the culture and building a winning program, first winning season in six years," Marr said. "Year two, now we want to play better competition with our out-of-conference teams."
Mistakes were evident on Friday, particularly early on offense, which included Vikings receivers uncharacteristically dropping more than a half dozen passes from quarterback Shane Meyer.
There were missed assignments and also a pair of turnovers, including a lost fumble on the first offensive play by running back Zion Ntemi, who shook off the play and went on to amass a game-high 140 rushing yards on 26 carries.
St. John’s forced four turnovers in the second quarter, beginning with a fumble recovered by Bruce on the second play of the quarter.
The Vikings turned that into the opening score, with Tristan Scheer taking Meyer's handoff and slipping through an opening on his way to a 27-yard touchdown run.
Meyer's two-point conversion run failed as he was stopped just short of the goal line.
Billy Swaney intercepted a pair of Michael Berry passes less than two minutes apart, tip-toeing the Crusader sidelines to haul in his first and snaring the second off a deflection.
"People are sleeping on Billy," Ntemi said. "He knows his potential, but once Billy's on, he's on."
The Vikings failed to capitalize on both chances, turning the ball back over to the Crusaders on the 25 with 1:32 left in the half.
But a high snap sailed past Berry into the backfield, and Bruce landed on the ball at the 7.
"We just got in there and we did our job. It's what we're coached to do, been taught to do and what we love to do," Bruce said. "Defensively it was a great game, but I know there's more in us."
On second-and-goal from the 7, Meyer connected with one of his new additions this season, De'Priest Daniels, who made a spectacular touchdown catch in the back corner of the end zone over a Crusader defender.
"Coach Marr's brought in some really talented guys," Meyer said. "De'Priest is a D-I talent and speed, and I love throwing the ball to him. That was an insane catch."
Ntemi added a two-point conversion catch that put the Vikings ahead 14-0 with 36 seconds left in the half.
The Vikings increased their lead to 20-0 with 9:32 to play as James Roupe hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Meyer.
Amari Worthy had 23 carries for 89 yards to lead the Crusaders.
