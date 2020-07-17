The state’s private school sports leagues announced Friday in a joint statement that practices for the fall season will be delayed until Sept. 1, with the start of games anticipated to take place on or around Sept. 21, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision by the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (girls) and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (boys) affects the athletic program at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick. Vikings athletic director Pete Strickland welcomed the adjustment at the end of a week in which a total of 180 athletes returned to the SJCP campus for their first official socially distanced workouts of the summer.
Strickland said he’d been in the loop, via regular Zoom meetings, about the potential alteration. Nearly 60 schools are involved in the two leagues across the state, which made it challenging to come up with a uniform plan that was palatable to all members.
“It’s just ... hard for one-size-fits-all,” Strickland said in a phone interview. “But Sept. 1 was something we all felt like, in looking forward and trying to look in the crystal ball like we all are, and predict science ... it sounded reasonable to us all. It’s tough to come to a consensus, but that was a good one.
“It marks the beginning of the month, kind of marks fall in all of our minds, pushes things back, acknowledges science.”
The leagues’ statement said the delay was enacted “in an ongoing effort to mitigate health risks while supporting student-athletes.” Schedules will be revised to keep the projected fall sports timeline intact.
Strickland said the later start would create different ramifications for his teams. For instance, the Vikings boys soccer team wasn’t scheduled to start league competition until October, mitigating the effect of the updated league plan.
But the football team could be hamstrung because the Vikings are part of the smaller MIAA C Conference, which only makes up six games on their schedule, and it’s uncertain if some of their nonconference opponents will have football in the fall. One of St. John’s games had been slated against a team from Virginia, which will not have a fall football season in 2020.
“We may be full scale, all flags furling, and we might not have as many [football] teams to play,” Strickland said.
Frederick County Public Schools remain on schedule for the fall season. However, it released updated guidelines earlier this week for its “Return to Play” guidelines, including a later commencement (July 20) of voluntary conditioning and re-acclimatization activities.
Workouts at St. John’s this week were much more restricted than usual. Health and safety were foremost in Strickland’s mind, guarding against an outbreak that could jeopardize St. John’s plans to send kids back to school on time.
“If we don’t do it right, we’re gonna hurt our school,” Strickland said. “The most important thing is we want school to come back. We tiptoed, kept it really simple [with the workouts]. No competitions, no one-on-ones even in the gym ... just skill workouts.
“And the kids were thrilled, because they’re just thirsty and hungry for any kind of activity, physically and emotionally. They need it in every way.”
The IAAM and MIAA echoed the sentiment about being cautious. Per their statement, both leagues’ Board of Governors will continue evaluating the viability of a fall sports season, and they will meet again in mid-August.
“The IAAM and MIAA share a common commitment to athletics as an extension of the educational process,” the statement said. “Participation in healthy athletic practices provides our student-athletes opportunities to compete, build character, acquire, and improve skills, demonstrate leadership, and have fun. Both leagues hope to honor this commitment and, at the same time, keep athletes and their coaches as healthy as possible.”
