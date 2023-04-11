After they had won convincingly Tuesday, the players and coaches on the St. John’s Catholic Prep girls lacrosse team posed for a team photo, a sign that their 17-6 victory over visiting Annapolis Area Christian School was no ordinary win for them.
“They beat us last year in our last game, and the girls have been waiting for this one,” Vikings coach Brett Ponchione said. “We played them twice. The first game last year, we beat them bad. The second game last year, they beat us by one. I think it was a lesson learned in not taking anyone for granted.”
The Vikings did anything but Tuesday, racing out to a three-goal lead before the game was five minutes old.
After starting 0-3 against a challenging schedule, St. John’s has now won six in a row and is among the favorites to win the IAAM B Conference this season.
“I think we have all come to genuinely be each other’s best friends and want to see each other succeed,” said junior midfielder Addison Scanlon, a Duquesne University recruit who now has 25 goals on the season after scoring three more against Annapolis Christian.
She was one of four Vikings to register a hat trick against the Eagles, joining Maya Graham, Kristina Hindle and Kaylee Storm.
“I think we learned what works best for each other and how to have fun out there with each other,” Scanlon said. “That’s when we start seeing better results.”
Scanlon helps to foster this strong chemistry that the team shares by often providing a snack for everyone to share. Usually, it’s for road games. But since the Annapolis Christian game was a significant one on the schedule, everyone on the team received a cup of Italian ice.
Other players usually chip in to help defray the cost.
“It’s like a way for us to eat together and team bonding,” Scanlon said.
But the chemistry building does not stop there. On bus rides, the music is turned up on full blast, as the players sing, laugh and joke around.
“I would say it’s just having fun,” said Graham, a junior midfielder and Xavier University recruit who missed all of last season due to a knee injury. “We obviously have high intensity [during practices and games], but we are not on each other’s cases about every little thing. We can joke around.”
The Vikings face another big test Thursday when they face the first-place team in the IAAM B Conference, Indian Creek, on the road.
Ponchione is anxious to see how his young team will respond.
St. John’s will only lose one player to graduation after the season, goalkeeper Julianna Workman, and the team feels that freshman Sabrina Eaton will be ready to take over for her next season.
“This year and next year should be interesting,” Ponchione said.
