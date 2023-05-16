During the second inning of Tuesday’s MIAA B Conference playoff elimination baseball game, St. John’s Catholic Prep’s Zach Dodson told Vikings coach Wade Newman he was ready to serve as a relief pitcher.
So what if Dodson — who started the game at second base — had thrown six dominant innings just four days earlier. This wasn’t the time to hold back, not with the Vikings locked in a tight elimination game against an Indian Creek team that ousted them from the playoffs the previous two years.
“As soon as I heard that, I told him to warm up,” Newman said. “We knew that if it got to the situation where we needed him, I had all the confidence in the world that he was going to shut those guys down.”
That’s just how it played out.
Taking the mound with the bases loaded, two outs and the Vikings clinging to a one-run lead in the fifth, Dodson threw 2 1-3 innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts to help St. John’s beat its playoff nemesis 6-2 at McCurdy Field.
The Vikings (15-12) play another elimination game Wednesday at McDonogh, looking to extend their postseason run.
“We’ve had ups and downs,” Dodson said. “Right now, we’re going up.”
Being a transfer from Linganore, Dodson hasn’t been around for all of the recent painful postseason history the Vikings have had against the Eagles. But he played a big role in preventing another dismal outcome, and not just with his right pitching arm.
With the game tied at 2 and a runner on first in the bottom of the sixth, Dodson was given the hit and run sign. As freshman Billy Swaney took off on the pitch toward second, drawing the second baseman to the bag, Dodson singled to the wide open hole between first and second, allowing Swaney to advance all the way to third base.
Two batters later, Swaney scored the go-ahead run on a two-out balk.
“In that situation, we just wanted to get somebody moving,” Newman said. “The second baseman ends up going to cover the bag, exactly what we want, and Zach put the ball exactly where it’s supposed to be, and that kind of turned things right there. That was a big play.”
Granted, the pressure of that situation paled to the scenario Dodson faced when he took the mound in the fifth, although he wasn’t fazed.
“I love stuff like that,” he said. “I want them to have faith in me, and they did.”
He got out of the bases-loaded jam with a strikeout, which came when the second base umpire ruled that Indian Creek’s Julian Butler didn’t check his swing.
Likewise, with runners on first and second and one out in the sixth, Dodson notched two strikeouts to avoid any damage.
“My slider actually wasn’t working today,” he said.
“So I was just throwing fastball, curveball.”
Swaney gave Dodson some much-needed breathing room by hitting a two-run bloop single to shallow right in the bottom of the fifth.
“That was huge,” said Dodson, whose team was often loud enough and stomped hard enough in the dugout to be heard and felt in the press box above. “That really just killed their side, and we were loud then.”
“That’s something that gets you really excited, when a freshman steps up like that,” Newman said.
Starter EJ Lowry gave the Vikings a solid 4 2-3 innings. The only runs he allowed came in the second.
“He gave us everything he’s got today, kept us in the game, right where we needed to be,” Newman said. “Only giving up two runs, it kept us right there, and we finally got some timely hits, got the lead and never looked back.”
Dodson’s fielder’s choice and Thomas McCaffrey’s infield single plated runs in the second. Josh Skowronski doubled and scored on error in the sixth.
