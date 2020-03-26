For so many others who tried taking the same route to college basketball he considered in the fall, the outcome wasn’t good.
“I’ve seen plenty of articles where …. it just didn’t work out for them,” St. John’s Catholic Prep senior forward Winston Moore said. “They weren’t accepted on the team.
“The coach didn’t think that they would bring anything to the team that the coach wanted them to bring. It just didn’t work out.”
That being said, as he considered his options for playing basketball at the next level, Moore moved forward with his plan, trying to earn a spot on the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team as a walk-on. In his mind, he wouldn’t truly know the outcome of his attempt unless he tried.
“Every day, I would pray to God and have high hopes and just have faith in it,” Moore said.
Moore was rewarded for his faith, and as he discussed the Mountaineers granting him the opportunity to join the team as a walk-on, he spoke in a soft tone that suggested he was still in awe of the outcome.
“It’s very surreal,” said Moore, who on Sunday announced on Twitter his commitment to play basketball at the Mount. “I still can’t believe it.”
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Moore spent most of his time operating in the paint for the Vikings, who advanced to the MIAA B Conference championship game before falling to Archbishop Curley to finish 20-12. But the Mount, Moore said, sees him as a small forward in college.
“[The Mount] likes my ability to shoot the ball from different areas on the court as a bigger guard,” said Moore, who averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season.
However, Moore said Mountaineers coach Dan Engelstad especially values his versatility as a defender, saying “he wants me to guard any position.”
Moore’s interest in the Mount started during his freshman year at SJCP, which has maintained a close affiliation with MSM — a Catholic university. Moore saw posted on a wall details regarding the academic requirements that would virtually guarantee acceptance into MSM, and he strived to meet them.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, I want to go there,’” said Moore, who is considering business and cybersecurity as majors. “That’s my goal. I like the small community, I like the small class size, and I feel like I can grow there.”
Moore’s AAU coach with Maryland Movement, Arthur Clabon, first touched base with the Mount regarding the possibility of Moore joining the team as a walk-on in late October, reaching out to assistant coach Matt Miller and submitting game film of Moore.
Miller later connected with Moore, who went to Knott Arena on Nov. 9 to watch the Mountaineers’ 75-58 win over Gettysburg.
Moore said Engelstad took in a game at St. John’s on Jan. 21, when the Vikings beat Friends School 79-48. Then in early March, Engelstad phoned Moore and informed him that he had earned a spot on the team.
“I was happy, but at the same time, I was in shock,” Moore said. “I was like, ‘Wow, I’m able to walk onto a Division I school.’”
Division III schools Hampden-Sydney, Catholic and Hood all expressed interest in Moore, but he was intent on attending his dream school in Emmitsburg. Asked if he would play immediately or redshirt, Moore was unsure, saying he’d sit down with the Mount basketball staff and make that decision in the near future.
SJCP boys basketball coach Stu Wilson sees Moore as having barely scratched the surface of his potential. Wilson forsees the Mountaineers’ strength and conditioning program transforming Moore into a much more physically imposing player in “six to eight months.”
“Even when we got to the end of our season, I told him I still think the best basketball of his career is ahead of him,” Wilson said. “He has the potential to be a really, really solid college basketball player, but it’s going to take work.
“He’s the kind of kid that I think is going to put his head down and work his tail off because that’s just the kind of guy he is. He’s a great kid, he’s a hard worker, he’s unbelievably coachable in a variety of ways.”
