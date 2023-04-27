For most of the season, Keegan Johnson has found himself used in a variety of roles on the mound. It’s a bit of an unusual position for Johnson, one of Urbana baseball’s two aces.
Typically, he’s only a starter, working deep into games until he reaches a pitch count after stifling his opponent. But this year, he’s worked as both a starter and reliever, partly to build up his arm strength as the Hawks approach the playoffs and partly to maximize his appearances as his team’s top left-hander.
Yet Thursday was vintage Johnson.
He went six innings for the first time all season, throwing 98 pitches and looking as sharp as ever. Johnson struck out 13, knifing through Thomas Johnson’s order in a 3-0 road win.
“You’ve got a very good team, he pounded the zone, and he looked like KJ today,” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said.
The team’s approach to Johnson’s pitching schedule has resulted in some abnormal arrangements. This week alone, Johnson closed out two games and picked up the save in each, including one on Wednesday, before starting Thursday.
It’s the first time he’s regularly appeared out of the bullpen and the first time he’s pitched on consecutive days. But Johnson said the change in routine has helped his approach in games.
“It helps to get a feel for your pitches against batters, because a lot of times, you’ll throw a bullpen before you start,” Johnson said. “But getting in an actual game helps a lot.”
He carried that over into his start against the Patriots (10-3), which was perhaps his sharpest appearance of the season to date.
Johnson generated whiffs at a high rate, using his sharp offspeed early in counts to set up his overpowering fastball that many TJ batters couldn’t catch up to. While he allowed a baserunner in five of his six innings, Johnson only let one get to third, stranding him with a punchout.
“That’s the best I’ve seen him throw all year,” Frownfelter said.
He needed to turn in a performance like that, too, given how well Patriots pitchers Cam Hood and Luke Chappell were throwing.
Hood got the start and navigated four scoreless innings, never perfect but stranding runners and doing enough to keep the Hawks (12-2) off the board. He struck out three and surrendered two hits.
Chappell picked up where Hood left off in the fifth, issuing a pair of strikeouts. Urbana ultimately broke through in the sixth on Connor Roussel’s RBI groundout, then got insurance in the seventh on Christian Petrolle’s two-out, two-run single.
But Chappell did enough to limit the damage and keep TJ in the contest.
“I was really proud of our pitching staff, keeping it where it was for so long,” Patriots coach Matt Myers said.
They weren’t able to scratch across any runs to help Hood and Chappell despite threatening several times.
Part of that could be due to the shuffled lineup, as TJ was missing Frederick County’s top hitter in Danny Orr for the first time. He was injured Wednesday and watched Thursday’s game on crutches.
Part of that could be bad luck, with few balls dropping in.
“The ball just didn’t find a hole today. That happens,” Myers said.
But the other part was Johnson, so effective like usual. He threw a more typical start for him, six dominant innings against a strong opponent.
Frownfelter may still call upon Johnson in relief, at least until the playoffs arrive in a couple of weeks. Whatever the situation, Johnson will be ready and firing.
“I feel like when you start, you have to be a lot more calm and you have to go after hitters early,” Johnson said. “When you’re relieving, you just kind of bear down and go wild on them.”
NOTE: Urbana center fielder Riley Smith left in the second inning after diving for a ball and re-injuring his left wrist.
