Frederick High School girls lacrosse coach Brandon Brewbaker and former Cadets boys basketball coach Greg Schreiber texted back and forth.
In separate locations, they were watching a recent rebroadcast of a Maryland-Duke men’s basketball game played on Jan. 27, 2001, when the Blue Devils somehow erased a 12-point deficit in the final 1 minute, 5 seconds of regulation before beating the Terps in overtime.
“He’s a Duke guy,” said Brewbaker, referring to Schreiber.
Brewbaker’s not a Duke guy. For him, that game rekindled a painful memory. But it also gave him an idea.
If networks were dusting off tapes of classic games and airing them to fill the sports-viewing void caused by the coronavirus pandemic related sports shutdown, perhaps he could do a similar type of thing on a local level.
So, Brewbaker began broadcasting vintage Frederick High games in various sports on Cadet Athletics TV, which can be watched on YouTube and Facebook.
“I was thinking, ‘Hey, that would be pretty neat to broadcast some of our old games. Give people something to do at night,” Brewbaker said. “Most of the time, our [Frederick High] parents are going to games. And as a sports person, I miss watching games on TV. And as a coach, I miss being a part of the Frederick High games.”
So far, Frederick football, soccer, basketball, baseball lacrosse and volleyball games have been shown.
Games are broadcast, usually at 7:30 p.m., on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Then on Sunday night, an old Frederick football game will be shown.
Brewbaker had no problem getting films of events played in the past five or six years. Most of those are on Hudl, a website that archives videos of games for teams. Players access them to assemble highlight reels for college recruiters or glean insights that help them improve.
But Brewbaker’s fellow Frederick alumni — he graduated from the school in 1999 — have provided tapes of older games, including ones for the 2007 boys basketball and 1986 football teams, as well as the girls basketball team’s 2011 state championship game.
“[They] reached out and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this game, I’ve got that game. We’d love to have you broadcast it,’” Brewbaker said.
One of the older games shown, Frederick vs. North Carroll in 1997, came from Brewbaker’s collection. He was a quarterback-linebacker for that team.
“I was there when Pat McGovern was there,” said Brewbaker, referring to the Cadets’ standout quarterback. “So I got all the snaps at the end of the game.”
Frederick beat North Carroll in 1997. Nonetheless, watching the game all these years later triggered good-natured ribbing from Cadets who played in it.
“The guys that were on defense, they were joking around that the offense couldn’t move the ball,” Brewbaker said. “And the guys on offense were joking around that the defense, they were just getting run through.
“And yet, it’s kind of neat to have in this time when there’s so much uncertainty and everything,” he said. “It’s kind of neat just to have a break and relive some of the glory days, maybe connect with a buddy or two you that you haven’t talked to in awhile.”
Brewbaker said games typically attract hundreds of viewers. One football game brought in more than 1,000.
“Some people log on for two or three minutes, some people watch the whole thing,” Brewbaker said.
Brewbaker hopes to get more older games. Anyone with such material can email him at brandon.brewbaker@fcps.org.
“We’d love to try to get a wide variety sports, different years,” he said. “We have everything from like the past five years. Earlier than that, it’s sporadic.
“But you never know,” he said. “Someone might have a 1991 softball game or something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.