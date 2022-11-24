URBANA — In the six years that have transpired since they first met, Riley Smith can probably count on one hand the number of times he and Keegan Johnson have hung out together outside of school or in a non-athletic setting.
They don’t talk on the phone much or have a wide variety of outside interests. Their families don’t vacation together or spend much time around each other away from the ball fields.
Yet, thanks to all of their years of playing sports together, Smith and Johnson remain virtually inseparable. And their special bond has helped lift the Urbana High football team (11-1) into its first state semifinal in 12 years.
Their skills have blended together remarkably well, as always. Both seniors sit on the cusp of Frederick County Public School records playing a fall-back sport. Smith and Johnson each identify as baseball players before anything else, at least right now.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson is Urbana’s starting quarterback, placekicker and punter, while the 6-foot, 180-pound Smith is the team’s top receiver and defensive back.
“Yeah, it’s huge,” Johnson said of the Hawks’ Class 4A-3A home semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Friday against North Point (9-3). “Winning the state for the first time [since 2010], that would be pretty cool. Just having the banner in the gym, I feel like, is a huge accomplishment.”
Smith and Johnson’s relationship began after the Johnson family moved to Urbana from Arizona and the two boys found themselves on the same 11-and-under youth baseball team.
Gradually, whether by choice or the sheer amount of time they spent around each other playing baseball and football, they became best friends.
“I think the best relationships are originated from sports because you see each other at their worst and best,” Smith said. “I have seen Keegan down on himself, and he has seen me down on myself. And we’re still the same amount of friends, no matter what happens.”
The separation between them is virtually non-existent.
They wear side-by-side numbers in football. Smith is 15 and Johnson is 16. They read defenses the same way.
On the baseball diamond, they are often playing close to or right next to each other. Smith is Urbana’s leadoff hitter, while Johnson bats third in the lineup.
“In my 42 years [as a football coach], any good quarterback-receiver combination we’ve had, they’ve always been pretty good friends off the field,” Urbana coach Brad Wilson said.
“I think they develop a trust, which is huge on the field because they sort of know where each other is. They know their movements. And it’s pretty cool to watch. ... It’s sort of like they can read each other’s minds, if that makes any sense.”
Ever since stepping into the starting quarterback job last season, Johnson has transformed the Hawks into a contender. After a slow start last season, they bowed out in a close loss to 4A-3A runner-up Dundalk in the state quarterfinals.
This season, he has passed for more than 2,000 yards this season and 31 touchdowns, next to only four interceptions.
With one more touchdown pass, Johnson will match former Middletown quarterback Reese Poffenbarger for the Frederick County Public Schools single-season record.
“Having my name on something [like that] would be pretty great,” said Johnson, who is committed to play Division I baseball at Ball State University as a left-handed pitcher.
It’s a commitment he says he is unlikely to waver from, despite all of his football success this season. He has also accounted for 64 points as a kicker with four field goals (a long of 36 yards) and 52 of 58 extra points.
Meanwhile, Smith has been on the other end of most of the pass completions, piling up more than 800 yards and 17 touchdowns as a receiver this season.
With two more touchdown receptions, he would match former Linganore standout CJ Thomas for the Frederick County Public Schools single-season record.
“It’s an honor,” said Smith, who is a standout shortstop on the Urbana baseball team. “I’ve never really thought of myself as a football person. But this season, I kind of have emerged as one, putting it into my college thinking.
“I honestly didn’t really know if I was going to play football this year because I wasn’t committed for baseball. I have baseball offers right now. But football has kind of emerged as a potential No. 1 for me with college.”
Smith and Johnson owe much of their success to all of the time they have spent together. They claim they don’t annoy each other often, and they aren’t super competitive with each other, except when it comes to batting averages in baseball.
“Our interests just align,” Smith said. “We play different positions. So, we don’t have to fight over who is better at certain things. We acknowledge each other’s skills and just compliment off of each other.”
Now they seek to make history as their high school football careers come to a close, both as state champions and individual county record holders for scoring passes and catches, inseparable as ever.
Said Smith, “It’s super cool just trying to break a record with one of your best friends.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.