Urbana earned the No. 1 seed for its region of the the MPSSAA volleyball brackets, which were released on Monday.
Earning the top seed in the Class 4A West Region II, the Hawks received a first-round bye to the semifinals, where they will host the Northwest-Quince Orchard winner on Nov. 7.
The rest of Frederick County’s teams will play first-round matches on Thursday.
In the Class 3A West Region I, No. 2 Oakdale will host No. 7 Frederick; No. 3 Linganore will host No. 6 Tuscarora; and No. 4 Thomas Johnson will host No. 5 South Hagerstown.
In the Class 2A West Region II, No. 4 Walkersville will host No. 5 Middletown.
In the Class 1A West Region II, No. 5 Catoctin will play at No. 4 Williamsport, while No. 7 Brunswick will play at No. 2 Boonsboro.
The state finals for volleyball are Nov. 16-17 at Harford Community College’s APG Federal Credit Union Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.