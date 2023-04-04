URBANA — With the clock ticking to zero, Urbana’s Kellie Voorhees was manning her spot behind the net and saw an opening to her left.
That gap came about due to a loose-ball scramble, which her teammate Sydney DeMaio won. So Voorhees took a step that way, and DeMaio found her.
Voorhees turned the corner and, with less than five seconds left, knew she had to take a sharp-angle shot if she wanted to get one last chance before a probable overtime. It’s a play she’s practiced but never successfully pulled off.
Voorhees buried the shot with 1.5 seconds left, sending a stream of Hawks racing down the field to celebrate with her in the corner. It was her first game-winner, and she picked a good time to get one in the 8-7 home victory over Middletown.
“Somehow it worked out. I’ll take it,” Voorhees said.
Urbana absolutely will take it as well, given that she clinched the Hawks’ first win over the Knights (1-2) in recent memory.
To do so, they had to rally from two goals down in the final two minutes after surrendering a three-goal halftime lead.
“Urbana’s doing a great job of creating those opportunities,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “Give them credit, those last two goals in the last minute were nice.”
After getting a clutch save from Rylie Lange, DeMaio charged down the field and found open space. She cut inside and scored, trimming the deficit to 7-6 with 94 seconds to play.
The tying mark then came with 48.3 seconds left on a wicked shot from attacker and leading scorer Paige White. Urbana had forced a turnover and called timeout to set up White for that play.
It “wasn’t really anything fancy,” she said of the play that got her and Cam Johnson isolated. Johnson dumped a pass to White for the strike, her 100th career point.
“It was a play we had just implemented in practice yesterday. We hadn’t used it before,” first-year Hawks coach Tom DeMaio said. “It was something I had in mind coming out of the timeout, and Paige executed it perfectly like she always does.”
But following that mark came a critical draw. Urbana had controlled just two draws all game, one of which came off a violation. The Knights’ Vera Winchester Dodman was dominating the circle and keyed their second-half rally, scoring or assisting on five of their six goals in the period.
This time, though, the Hawks’ Colby Johnson got the ball to White, who made sure to corral it and start her team up the field.
“I was just trying to be careful with the ball. I didn’t want to throw it away,” White said. “It was tight possessions, and I knew they could easily go back down and score if I threw away the ball.”
She didn’t, and Urbana looked for one final chance in regulation. The Hawks (5-1) set up a play to get the ball back to White, their trusty sharpshooter, but it broke down and eventually led to a ground ball.
Sydney DeMaio picked it up, and with the clock winding down, Voorhees saw her chance. She stepped out from behind the net, took the pass and fired a shot she’d never made before.
At least, she’d never made it until then.
“I was like, might as well take a chance and see if I have the shot,” she said. “That was like a shock. I was about to cry. … It didn’t feel real.”
NOTES: DeMaio had a hat trick for Urbana. Voorhees and White each scored twice. Reagan McKenney also scored. Cora Betten and Taylor Reel assisted. Paije Brown made five saves. Winchester Dodman paced Middletown with three goals and two assists, all in the second half. Ellery Bowman had a goal and two helpers. Abby LaPadula scored twice, and Kate Stevenson scored once. Kate Stamper had an assist. Helen Bartman made nine saves.
