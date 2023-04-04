Urbana Middletown Lacrosse
Buy Now

Urbana players surround Kellie Voorhees (13) after Voorhees scored the winning goal in the final seconds of their game against Middletown at Urbana High School on Tuesday. The Hawks defeated the Knights 8-7.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — With the clock ticking to zero, Urbana’s Kellie Voorhees was manning her spot behind the net and saw an opening to her left.

That gap came about due to a loose-ball scramble, which her teammate Sydney DeMaio won. So Voorhees took a step that way, and DeMaio found her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription