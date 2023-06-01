When Dan Wagner joined Tuscarora High in its opening year in 2003, he had the unique opportunity to build the school’s boys basketball program from the ground up.

His seven years as a head coach with the Titans proved quite fruitful. Wagner turned them into a consistent winning force, and he was named the FNP’s coach of the year twice. But Wagner stepped down in 2010 to focus on raising his family, promising he’d be back one day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription