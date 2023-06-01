When Dan Wagner joined Tuscarora High in its opening year in 2003, he had the unique opportunity to build the school’s boys basketball program from the ground up.
His seven years as a head coach with the Titans proved quite fruitful. Wagner turned them into a consistent winning force, and he was named the FNP’s coach of the year twice. But Wagner stepped down in 2010 to focus on raising his family, promising he’d be back one day.
That day has come, and Wagner is once again stepping into a unique situation.
He is returning to Tuscarora to be the co-head coach of the boys basketball team, joining Lasan Scott, who has run the program for the past two years.
“This sounds kind of corny, but it is my baby,” Wagner said Thursday. “To come back 20 years later, yeah, it’s really cool.”
Co-head coaching setups in varsity basketball are rare, but both Wagner and Scott are confident they can lead the Titans back to their past heights.
Neither has shared head coaching duties at this high of a level, but neither expressed concern about the arrangement.
“I feel like we’re both trying to push the program and these young kids in the right direction. We want to see them be successful on and off the court,” Scott said. “We have the same vision, the same values. It just makes sense.”
Wagner said he felt a desire to return to the sidelines now that his children are older and particularly with his son in the program. Scott, meanwhile, told Wagner before the start of last season that he was welcome back any time if he wanted to resume coaching.
They clicked instantly, both in their philosophy and coaching style.
“It’s just funny that we’ve come to the same conclusion without actually coaching together,” Scott said.
Wagner joins Scott in leading a Titans squad that picked up a few big wins but ultimately finished with six victories last season.
The group has some budding young talent, and though it will probably take time to rebuild, Wagner said he believes the program is not far off from being more competitive.
“We’re going to focus on player development … and we’re going to play hard, get back in your face, man-to-man defense. We’re going to be aggressive, push the ball, press,” Wagner said. “You play hard, play smart, play together and play like you intend to be successful every possession. The rest takes care of itself.”
That’s not the only change the Titans are making with their hoops programs. JR Rawlins will lead the girls team, taking over for Kevin Meredith.
This is Rawlins’ first varsity head coaching job after six years as an assistant at Oakdale and one year leading the Bears’ junior varsity squad to an undefeated season. He inherits a team that won five games last season but has a star in rising senior Skylar Davis, who Rawlins previously coached in AAU.
“It was the first year I kind of felt like I might be ready to lead my own program, and I just felt like it was a good program to be part of,” Rawlins said. “I knew they had some struggles in the past, but I could come in and make a difference.”
