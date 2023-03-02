WALKERSVILLE — Mike Mathis had a pretty simple question.
“Anybody got any scissors? What’s going on?” the Walkersville High boys basketball coach asked as his team patiently waited to cut down the net in the home gym Thursday night.
WALKERSVILLE — Mike Mathis had a pretty simple question.
“Anybody got any scissors? What’s going on?” the Walkersville High boys basketball coach asked as his team patiently waited to cut down the net in the home gym Thursday night.
The ladder was set up under the basket following a 56-42 win over rival Middletown in a Class 2A West regional final. Everyone was gathered around, casually celebrating, as players and coaches mingled with parents, spectators and fans.
But now the festivities were being held up by a missing tool.
“I know it’s been a minute, but we’ve got scissors in the school,” Mathis said. “You know, I don’t ever want to jinx it and put it in my bag. That’s for sure.”
After another moment or two, the scissors finally appeared and Walkersville (22-3) could finally punctuate its first regional title since 2005 in what has been a banner season.
“It’s a big thing. You can see everyone is happy. Everyone is excited,” said senior guard Shadan Hansen, the Canadian transplant turned team leader. “I mean, it’s just a really good moment.”
The Lions seemingly have the tools to be state champions. They are deep, talented, athletic and have size few teams can match with 6-foot-6 senior forward Seyi Awuwoloye and 6-foot-4 junior forward Kenyon Johnson starting in the interior, not to mention a 6-2 guard like Hansen on the perimeter.
Their only losses are to unbeaten Frederick on two occasions and one to last season’s 3A state champion Oakdale in a close game at home.
Middletown hung tough for most of the way. But the Knights could not compete with that size, as they surrendered tons of offensive rebounds, frequently giving Walkersville second and third looks at the basket.
“Just absorbing blows all game long,” said Middletown coach John Keimig, who helped transform the Knights from 4-17 last season to 16-8 this season.
Johnson had 13 points for Walkersville, while Awuwoloye added 12. But it was 5-foot-11 junior guard Zion Ntemi who provided the biggest offensive spark for the Lions with three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 17 points.
“It all starts when you step in the gym. You’ve got to have that confidence and that [winning] mentality,” said Ntemi, clutching a strand of the net he had cut down. “We were in the same position last year, and we fell short to Williamsport. I knew myself, I didn’t want the same feeling as last year. So, I knew I had to capitalize and do whatever I had to do to help this team win today.”
Walkersville broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Middletown 17-6 in the period. The Lions’ defense seemed to shift into a higher gear during that span. Johnson and Awuwoloye each registered blocks around the basket.
“I feel like our defense in the first half was kind of sloppy,” said Hansen, who finished with eight points. “In the second half, we were talking and playing good defense, and that really turned it around.”
The Lions advanced to the state quarterfinals. They are the No. 2 seed in 2A and will host Liberty on Saturday, according to the MPSSAA website.
When the teams met earlier this season, Walkersville prevailed 49-47 at Liberty on Dec. 13 in the third game of the season.
“I mean, it means a lot. Not everyone gets to [play in a state quarterfinal],” Hansen said. “I am just proud, happy.”
The final few strands of net were cut down by Mathis, who was last in this position as a regional championship coach with the Walkersville girls basketball team in 2014.
Mathis coached the Walkersville girls for 19 years, leading them to more than 300 wins, four trips to the state tournament and a championship in 2003. He took over the boys program in 2016.
“It’s just a good feeling,” Mathis said of lifting two basketball programs at the same school to a championship level. “It’s taken a lot of work.”
Middletown’s leading scorer was junior guard Matt Kelsey, who made three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter:
@greg_swatek
After his sensational state record in the 55-meter dash and a wild last month that earned him some national recognition, Catoctin High sprinting star Brody Buffington and his coach, Dave Lillard, are this week's guests on the Final Score podcast.
Fresh off Linganore High's wrestling team winning its first state duals championship last Saturday, coach Ben Arneson and senior middleweight Ben Lawn are this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Following a dramatic and tense come-from-behind win at Linganore this week, Urbana boys basketball coach Dave Crawmer and sophomore forward RJ Roche are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
