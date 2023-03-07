UPPER MARLBORO — All of the ingredients that made the Walkersville boys basketball team so successful this season were on full display in Tuesday’s state semifinals game against Largo.
Senior Shadan Hansen turned in another dominant game, driving hard to the hoop and hitting clutch shots. Twin towers Seyi Awuwoloye and Kenyon Johnson were tough inside the paint. And Walkersville was playing its trademark tight defense.
The defense’s main assignment was keeping 6-foot-6 sophomore standout Cameron Ward from taking over the game, and Walkersville made Ward work hard for every point he got.
So, when Ward took a 3-point attempt with his team trailing by a point in the final seconds, Hansen dutifully defended.
But Hansen was called for a foul on the play, and Ward went to the free-throw line with 2.4 seconds left. Ward then calmly hit all three foul shots, lifting Largo to a 64-62 win over Walkersville in the Class 2A state semis at Henry A. Wise High School.
After Ward’s third shot, Walkersville called a timeout. It then heaved a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that bounced off a Largo player and went out of bounds with 1.1 seconds left. And when Hansen caught the ensuing inbounds pass near the right sideline, he had a defender in his face and wasn’t able to get off a shot before the final buzzer.
“I thought we played pretty good,” said Hansen, who finished with a team-high 21 points. “Just some things didn’t go our way at the end.”
In this back-and-forth game, the largest lead by either team came when Largo took a 61-55 lead on Jalen Johnson’s fast-break layup with 2:54 left in the fourth quarter.
But that lead, like all the ones before it, was short-lived.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” Walkersville coach Mike Mathis said. “We fought back. We had an opportunity to win. Like the Largo coach said, the game should’ve been decided by the kids at the end.”
Getting the ball after a Walkersville five-second violation with 11.6 seconds left, Largo took a timeout before bringing the ball down the court in hopes of getting a final lead change in a game full of them.
Hansen disrupted those plans, tipping a pass out of bounds with 5.2 seconds left. Largo then inbounded the ball to Ward, who went up for a 3 as Hansen defended.
Asked about the foul call, Hansen said, “I didn’t touch him. I had all ball.”
While Ward did plenty of damage, scoring 26 points, he often had trouble getting good looks, thanks to being tightly guarded most of the night by Awuwoloye and, at times, Johnson.
Those Walkersville big men also did damage on the other end of the floor by muscling in layups, be it on fast breaks, from the post or on putbacks. Johnson finished with 13 points, and Awuwoloye scored 10.
“They did fantastic,” Hansen said. “They did what they were supposed to do, came out, got rebounds, put points on the board.”
Hansen turned in another stellar game. He used craftiness and sheer determination to get to the hoop, deftly driving through traffic for layups. He also hit a 3 early in the fourth quarter.
Largo got its share of big 3s late in the game, too. Andre King (12 points) hit two of them, and Jalen Johnson (18 points) had one.
The game’s final 3 came from Walkersville’s Darius Eubank, who connected to give his team a 62-61 lead with 1:06 left.
Walkersville finishes with a 23-4 record. It won the CMC Gambrill title and reached the state semifinals for the first time since 2005. It entered Tuesday’s game as the No. 2 seed, although it had to play in Prince George’s County, where No. 6 Largo hails from.
