WALKERSVILLE — Heading into the final two minutes of the first half, Walkersville’s boys basketball team held an 18-15 lead over Brunswick.
The lack of scoring was partly the result of tight defense from a pair of programs that emphasize that facet of the game.
However, it also was a sign of early season offensive struggles, problems both teams hope become distant memories come postseason.
Walkersville managed to pick up the offensive pace a little as the game progressed, giving the Lions some breathing room in their 51-29 win over the Railroaders in a battle of teams that entered Thursday’s game with 2-1 records.
“We talk about bringing our defense every night because offense comes and goes,” Lions coach Mike Mathis said. “And obviously you saw that tonight.”
Both teams pressed at times, contested shots — Brunswick’s Ethan Houck finished with seven blocks — and clogged passing lanes.
“We try to hang our hat on our defense all year long,” Railroaders coach Larry Brown said. “But we’ve got to score more points, especially against a tough team like that.”
Early on, both teams often had trouble getting off shots before the shot clock buzzer sounded, forcing them to settle for rushed, sub-optimal attempts.
While the shot clock proved to be less of a factor as the game progressed, neither team settled into an offensive flow.
“It was a struggle all night for us offensively,” Mathis said. “But we found a way to lock in defensively, and I thought we did a super job on them tonight.”
Not only did the defense make Brunswick work hard for pretty much every point it got, it also led to fast-break buckets for Lions like Jerian Batty and Zion Ntemi, who finished with four steals.
“I like to bother the ball, make the [opposing] offense uncomfortable, get turnovers and get easy fast-break buckets,” Batty said.
On the other end of the floor, Batty is in his first year as Walkersville’s starting point guard, filling a void left when Ty Campbell graduated.
“My goal on the court is not to score that much, but it’s to get my teammates involved, give the team the good looks to score, that kind of thing,” Batty said.
Mathis praised the job the senior did Thursday.
“He’s one of our top defenders, and I just thought he did a great job of controlling the game tonight for us,” Mathis said. “[He’s] a good leader, does a lot of things for us, a lot of the little things.”
Kenyon Johnson had 12 points, tying Brunswick’s Garrett Bowie for the game-high. Johnson, a 6-foot-4 junior, did all of his damage in the paint, hitting layups, a putback and earning trips to the free-throw line.
Shaden Hansen finished with 10 points and five rebounds. With the Lions taking a 32-21 lead into the fourth quarter, he hit a straightaway 3-pointer at the 7:45 mark to start a 19-8 run that iced the win.
Ricky Cicmanec’s layup off an inbounds pass cut Walkersville’s lead to 24-17 with 6:41 left in the third quarter, but the Railroaders got no closer than that the rest of the night.
Brunswick often settled for long jumpers instead of trying to get closer to the rim.
“Even though they have a couple big guys themselves, I still think the recipe is to work the inside-out,” Brown said. “Get the ball down low to some of our guys and let’s create from there.”
Cicmanec had ninr points and four steals for a team that hopes to get points from fast breaks.
“Sometimes we’re able to get a couple steals and get out in transition and finish,” Brown said. “It’s fun basketball to watch.”
