WALKERSVILLE — Gavin Hughes’ improbable journey might lead him back under center at Walkersville, if not at the start of the season then perhaps at some point during it.
The 18-year-old Hughes was the Lions’ starting quarterback in 2021, completing a little less than half of his passes for 853 yards and seven touchdowns for a team that prioritized the running game.
But then he left Walkersville for a chance to pursue his baseball career at a higher level. He transferred to a private school, St. James, in Hagerstown. But after it didn’t work out there, he moved to Sherwood High in Sandy Spring midway through the school year and wound up winning a state title on the Warriors’ baseball team.
But, feeling a strong pull to come back home, he transferred back to Walkersville. Through all of this, Hughes could have graduated at the end of the last school year. But his decision to reclassify means that he will now graduate at the end this school year in 2024, roughly around the time of his 19th birthday.
“I get called old man a lot,” he said after a recent practice.
Now Hughes is vying for the Lions’ starting quarterback job with senior Brad Dawson, who was last season’s starter.
Dawson helped Walkersville overcome an 0-3 start last fall and finish 6-6 after a competitive playoff loss to unbeaten and eventual Class 2A state champion Milford Mill in mid-November.
“I have known him since we were very little,” Hughes said of Dawson. “He was always the QB a year below me ... We try and help each other out. We talk a lot. I would say we are pretty good friends. There’s no hard feelings toward one another.”
Dawson had a deeper receiving corps to work with during his season as the starter. But the Lions’ still prioritized the running game, as they often do.
However, that could be changing this season, according to coach Joe Polce.
“We have a lot of good receivers,” he said, noting that the team plans to take advantage of that, as well as its overall team speed.
Tristano Menconi is back after leading the team with 30 receptions for 511 yards and a touchdown last season. Fellow senior Wyatt Gearhart and junior Darius Eubank also return, as well as 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior tight end Achilles Whitby, giving Walkersville the most talented receiving corps it’s had in years.
Hughes or Dawson, who will also have the benefit of playing behind an experienced offensive line, should have a lot to work with.
They profile as similar quarterbacks. Hughes is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds and has a little stronger arm, while Dawson is 6-0, 190 pounds and probably reads the field a little better.
With the better receiving corps, Dawson’s numbers were a little better in his one season as the starter, as he completed a little better than 60 percent of his passes for 1,243 yards and nine touchdowns.
“It’s nice to have two [experienced] guys,” Polce said. “We want them both ready.”
With nine starters back on offense and seven on defense, the Lions feel they are capable of making a deep run in the 2A playoffs.
The schedule doesn’t hand them many breaks. They’d love to get out of the starting blocks faster this season. But it won’t be easy.
They open the season at Liberty, a team that beat them 34-14 on their home field last season. Then, they play Poolesville, a team they beat 28-14 in the second round of the playoffs last season, and a trio of larger schools, Linganore, Westminster and Frederick.
The season’s stretch run begins with an Oct. 6 road game against Brunswick, a 1A state semifinalist last season.
“I think we can be really good,” Polce said. “The main thing is going to be how we come together when we are faced with adversity. There’s no way we are just going to cruise through the season. It’s going to be up. It’s going to be down. It’s going to be dog fights, games that go down to the wire.
“How are we going to respond when we get down in a ballgame on the road? We’ve got to get through whatever the season can bring.”
