WALKERSVILLE — Walkersville sophomore Addie Boram spent a good portion of Thursday’s game guarding Williamsport senior standout Paige Smith.
A tall task, to be sure, but an essential one. The Lions’ hopes of toppling the unbeaten Wildcats hinged on the ability of defenders like Boram and Jill Silver to contain Smith.
“We just knew we had to play lockdown defense on her to completely change the game,” Boram said. “And we did for a long time.”
Long enough for the Lions to take a nine-point lead early in the third quarter, and their overall, game-long defensive effort put them in position to prevail in this battle between the Central Maryland Conference Gambrill Division’s top teams.
But due to a slew of turnovers, Walkersville scored just six points over the game’s final 12 minutes. That drought, coupled with timely offense from Smith and others, allowed the Wildcats to storm back and pull out a hard-fought 38-32 win over the host Lions.
Silver hit a pair of free throws to give Walkersville a 32-31 lead with 6:04 left in the fourth quarter, but the Lions were held scoreless the rest of the night. Kam Seltzer’s layup with a little over 2 minutes remaining completed a game-winning 7-0 run.
The 38 points was by far the lowest total this season for the Wildcats (13-0, 6-0 CMC Gambrill), who were averaging 53.7 points a game coming into Thursday’s showdown.
“We didn’t do anything special. It was just play straight up, play man-to-man, limit what they were able to do, limit what [Smith] was able to do,” Lions coach Troy Bolyard said. “And I think overall we did that.”
Smith looked poised for another huge night, hitting a 3-pointer and transition jumper during the game’s first minute. But the guard didn’t score again until midway through the third quarter, and Boram had a lot to do with that.
“We said that’s your challenge for this evening. She accepted the challenge, and I think she did a great job,” Bolyard said. “She eliminated a lot of things she’s able to do against other teams. And when [Boram] didn’t guard her, Jill Silver guarded her.”
What is the approach to handling such a job?
“She is a really good player, but I think if you play the right defense on her or any fundamental defense at all, you can really guard any player, including her,” Silver said. “So guard everyone else on the team, and then she’ll have no one to pass to, and I think that’s how we stopped her.”
Granted, Williamsport’s able to play hounding defense itself, and turnovers began to pile up for a Walkersville team that committed 29 of them on the night.
Still, the Lions were able to get timely offense to build what looked like a promising lead early in the third quarter.
Shortly after her assist on Silver’s layup, Boram hit a runner to give the Lions a 26-17 edge with 5:21 left in the third quarter. But then turnovers began to take their toll.
“One turnover led to another,” Boram said. “We were pushing the ball too much. We were too fast with it, and when you’re like that, you get a lot of turnovers.”
Meanwhile, Smith contributed three baskets to a run that allowed the Wildcats to tie the game at 28 by the end of the quarter. Then, she hit a 3 to give Williamsport its first lead of the half, and that allowed her to finish with 14 points.
“We got up nine and then they went on a run. We had four turnovers in a row. Then we tried to force some stuff we didn’t have to force,” Bolyard said. “Give credit. They played good defense. But give our kids credit, too. They also played excellent defense.”
Abby Albertson had a team-high eight points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (8-5, 5-1 CMC Gambrill). Silver had seven points. Ciara Simms had three steals.
“We definitely could’ve played better than we did, but everyone played super hard,” Silver said. “And when we see them again, we’re definitely going to play hard, and we’re going to get things under control, and I think we can beat them.”
