WALKERSVILLE — Frederick High and Walkersville played a boys basketball game Tuesday night befitting a season opener in many ways and not in some others.
In terms of intensity, the Cadets and Lions were in midseason form, physically contesting just about every shot and going after loose balls as if they were the first to lay eyes on a rare treasure.
But, stylistically, the game was really what one might expect from two teams that hadn’t played a regular-season game in December in two years.
It was pretty ragged with missed shots and turnovers piling up for both teams.
Walkersville went nearly four minutes before scoring a point in each half, turned the ball over 24 times and yet made just enough plays to pull out a 49-46 victory that came down to the final shot attempt.
“I told my seniors, ‘Yeah, you are seniors. But this is really your first true basketball game,’” Lions coach Mike Mathis said. “And to tough it out and find a way to win that thing, I am just super proud of our group and our toughness overall.”
The stat line that sunk Frederick was making only 13 of 32 free-throw attempts.
But despite that, despite falling behind by as many as 13 and trailing by 12 to start the fourth quarter, despite turning the ball over 21 times themselves, the Cadets had a shot to tie the game at the buzzer.
However, CJ Dougme’s 3-pointer from 24 feet was wide of the mark, and Frederick was left with a gritty effort, but not a win to show for it.
"Both teams left it all out there," Frederick coach Emonte Hill said. "That's all you can ask."
The Cadets outscored Walkersville 19-10 in the fourth quarter to make it a game, but could not convert numerous chances to either pull even or take the lead in the final minutes. Missed shots and free throws ultimately doomed them.
Walkersville hung on despite scoring four points over the final 3 minutes, 41 seconds. The Lions were bothered for most of the second half by Frederick’s full-court press, and kept the Cadets in it with missed free throws of their own down the stretch.
But sophomore center Kenyon Johnson’s layup with about a minute to play and one free throw apiece from senior Brandon Buschman and junior Shaden Hansen were just enough to produce the winning margin.
“We just played tough the whole game,” said 6-foot-4 senior guard Josh Stevens, who led all scorers with 20 points, in addition to pulling down 10 rebounds.
On two occasions in the second quarter, Stevens energized the Walkersville student section with break-away, one-handed dunks that followed steals. He also had a pivotal blocked shot in the fourth quarter.
“Everyone knew it was going to be a fight, and we just kept playing tough,” Stevens said.
The Lions took control of the game by outscoring Frederick 15-5 in the second quarter.
The Cadets were led by Jalen Bowie, who scored 16 points. Rob Hallman added 10 points, and Dougme finished with nine for the Cadets.
