WALKERSVILLE — Breaking from their team huddle after Wednesday’s rain-soaked game against Linganore, Walkersville softball players chanted, “Mudders!”
“Because we win in the rain,” Lions sophomore pitcher Caroline Hinkelman said.
Actually, the way they won would’ve been remarkable in any type of weather.
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Lions trailed by six runs, and some speculated the game might get called before the seventh inning because of lingering rain.
But the Lions rallied for eight runs in the sixth and withstood visiting Linganore’s own comeback attempt in the seventh to pull out a wild 9-8 win.
“They buy in and they come ready to play regardless of the situation, whether it’s hot or cold or wet,” said Lions coach Randy Hinkelman, whose young team has just two seniors along with four freshmen and five sophomores. “And today the outcome, the way they were there for their teammates at the end, it just shows how resilient they are and that they’re fighters.”
Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Walkersville had trailed throughout the dreary day.
Linganore’s lead swelled after Delaney Ridgell belted a two-run homer in the third and a three-run homer in the fifth, with both shots going over the orange, mesh center-field fence, which Lions sophomore center fielder Anna Swann fell over both times trying to make a grab.
“We usually tell each other to yell ‘fence,’ but you’ve just got to keep going for the ball,” Swann said. “So there’s not much I could do about it.”
Scenes from the Walkersville vs. Linganore softball game at Walkersville High School on Wednesday. The Lions defeated the Lancers 9-8.
Katina Zentz
But Hinkelman, who was in the process of pitching the first complete game of her high school career, didn’t let those shots bother her. She kept trying to hit her spots and made good use of her solid defense. Swann even made a lunging grab at the fence to rob Katie Healy of a hit, which might’ve gone for a homer.
Walkersville’s bigger problem was scoring. Lancers left-handed starter Kelli Durbin held the Lions to two hits — one of them an infield single — and one run through five innings.
While Durbin struck out eight, she also benefited from some stellar defense. In the bottom of the fifth, Lancers second baseman Devyn McFarland made a diving stop and threw out Karsyn Barrick at first. Then first baseman Emily Cline lunged to her left to snag a line drive for the inning-ending out.
But in the sixth, the Lions used a mix of hits, walks and an illegal pitch to begin narrowing Linganore’s lead.
“Everyone contributed to it, even the walks contributed,” Swann said. “Everything helps.”
Swann and freshman Hailey Putnam then delivered decisive blows with two outs.
With the bases loaded, Putnam lifted a liner that glanced off the running right fielder’s glove. Three runs scored, tying the game at 7, and Putnam ended up on third.
“I thought she caught it, I really did,” said Putnam, whose hit was scored a triple. “And then I see Coach Randy waving still. I was like, ‘Oh, better get going.’”
Swann then ripped a hit — her second of the inning — down the third-base line to drive in the go-ahead run. When the ball got past the left fielder, Swann took off for second and headed to third, where she slid safely under the tag.
“I was calling her because I wanted to draw a throw and I tried to stop her, and she didn’t see it,” Hinkelman said. “But she hustled, she went hard, that’s all we can ask. I think the throw beat her, but she got under the tag.”
Swann scored when a pitch got past the catcher, an insurance run that proved necessary when Linganore’s Gracie Wilson hit a solo homer to center in the seventh.
Claire Thomas singled, putting the tying run on first, but Caroline Hinkelman caught a game-ending pop up.
“We all pick each other up when we’re down,” Putnam said. “I like that in a team.”
