WALKERSVILLE — Walkersville starter Caroline Hinkelman struck out just two batters in Wednesday’s season opener against Thomas Johnson.
In other words, it was vintage Hinkelman.
All last season, she wasn’t one to post eye-popping strikeout totals. She simply mixed speeds and hit spots to generate grounders and fly balls she knew her trusty defense could consistently turn into outs.
“Last year they were fantastic,” Hinkleman said of her fielders. “And this year I see it being the exact same thing.”
That prediction makes sense, considering the Lions return practically every player from their 2022 state semifinalist team, and Wednesday’s outing did nothing to diminish Hinkelman’s faith in her fielders.
With Lions routinely making nice stops and catching fly balls, Hinkelman and closer Izzy Dietrich combined on a four-hit shutout to help Walkersville roll to an 8-0 win over the visiting Patriots.
Most of the Lions who suited up Wednesday also played in last year’s Class 2A state semifinals, which Walkersville lost 11-0 to Calvert.
“We only lost two seniors, so we’re hoping to do pretty good this year,” Hinkelman said. “A lot of things went well for us. We had seven double plays during the season. We hit a lot with two outs.”
And most of the players who did all that are still young. Walkersville’s only senior is speedy outfielder Alexis Offutt (more on her later).
Hinkelman and catcher Madison Lepeonka — the team’s top hitter last year — are juniors. Returning standout third baseman Hailey Putnam, who hurt her ankle running the bases Wednesday, is a sophomore.
But it’s doubtful they’ll sneak up on anybody anymore after being so successful last season.
“It’ll be a tough road because we worked for everything that we got last year,” Hinkelman said. “So it’ll have to be the same again.”
So far, so good.
Hinkelman scattered four hits in six innings against the Patriots, walking none and never letting a runner get past first base.
“She’s not going to blow anybody away, but she mixes speeds well, hits spots,” Lions coach Randy Hinkelman said. “I think she did real good, had control of the zone all night long, kept them off balance and induced a lot of weak ground balls, and the defense played strong behind her, which is what we need to do.”
While the Lions made two errors, they immediately made up for one of their miscues. After a bobbled grounder and throwing error allowed a TJ batter to reach first, the Lions nabbed her trying to advance to second when shortstop Ella Montgomery made the tag.
Offensively, Walkersville took advantage of TJ errors — the Patriots committed six — with aggressive baserunning and timely hitting.
No runner was more aggressive than Offutt. In the third, she was credited with a single when her grounder glanced off the first baseman’s glove just inside the base line. And as the ball trickled into shallow right field, Offutt alertly rounded first and pulled into second.
Later, she advanced to third when a pitch got past the catcher and scored the game’s first run when another pitch got past the catcher.
She stole two bases after reaching on an error in the fourth. Then in the sixth, she scored after walking, advancing on a wild pitch and tagging up at second on a fly to center field.
“She’s super speedy,” Caroline Hinkelman aid. “She stole a lot of bases today.”
While Offutt’s speed is undeniable — she used it to sprint in for a running catch in right field after initially stepping back — she shared credit for any extra bases she got.
“A big contributor to that is Randy because he knows the game very well,” she said. “So he’ll tell you when to go, what to do if something happens, really everything.”
Montgomery had two hits for the Lions. Dietrich, Putnam and Karsyn Barrick each had an RBI single.
Abigail Jennings doubled for the Patriots.
TJ starter Grace Roark struck out the side in the first and worked a solid four-plus innings. But she was victimized by errors.
“She pitched very well,” TJ coach Paul Jennings said. “By the time I pulled her, she had only given up two hits, and there were six errors. When a pitcher’s got to overcome six errors, it’s hard. And offensively, they had us on our heels.”
TJ’s 13-player roster includes eight seniors. But the Patriots had to replace standouts like catcher Sydney Gonciarz, shortstop Briyana Wright and pitcher Andrea Larson, who graduated.
“We are senior heavy, but some of them are new to being everyday players,” Jennings said. “We have a solid team, it’s just our margin of errors is slim.”
