Walkersville’s Izzy Dietrich had the tough task of relieving starting pitcher Caroline Hinkelman with the tying run on base against defending state champ Linganore.
And get this — she had to do it twice.
After escaping a bases-loaded jam unscathed in the bottom of the sixth, Dietrich went back to her regular position, first base.
But she was summoned back to the circle in the seventh, when the Lancers — after an intentional walk — had the bases loaded with one out.
Blocking out the pressure once again, Dietrich got the final two outs for the save, helping the Lions pull out a 2-1 win over the host Lancers in softball action on Thursday.
Featuring a pair of teams that staged deep postseason runs last season (the Lions reached the state semis), this matchup was predictably a thriller. It rivaled last year’s memorable game between these teams, when the Lions rallied in the rain to erase a six-run deficit en route to a 9-8 win.
“It was a very tough game,” Dietrich said of Thursday’s rematch. “I knew Linganore wanted to beat us because of what happened last year.”
On Thursday, there were plenty of fine fielding plays and tough at-bats on both sides. Hinkelman and Linganore’s Camryn MacKay both turned in quality starts in the circle, each of them wiggling out of jams.
But Dietrich’s situation stood out as the most unique.
“It was stressful going in and then coming back out and then going back in,” Dietrich said. “I’ve never really been in a position like that before, but I trusted my teammates. It’s all because of them. I just threw the pitches.”
She did a little more than that in the seventh. Calmly fielding a comebacker with the bases loaded, she threw home for the force out.
Then, she induced a ground ball to, of all places, first base. That’s where Hinkelman was stationed — she also played there after being replaced in the circle by Dietrich in the sixth.
Hinkelman made the stop, stepped on first for the final out and then met up with Dietrich for a hearty high-five.
Hinkelman and Dietrich had talked about how advantageous it could be for them to be able to swap positions.
“I was obviously getting a little tired [pitching],” Hinkelman said. “And her improvements mentally, how she’s become a lot more mentally strong.”
In the pitchers circle, Dietrich blocked out all the cheers and distractions. Likewise, before stepping to the plate for at-bats, she did a reset by drawing in the dirt with her bat.
“Sometimes I do my grandma’s initials, sometimes I do a cross,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just like a scribble for fun, whatever I feel like that day.”
Pitching-wise, Dietrich presents batters with a somewhat different look than Hinkelman. Hinkelman is known for her change-ups and also throws a screwball, while Dietrich likes to go with a curve.
While Hinkelman was enjoying another stellar start on Thursday, Lions (2-0) coach Randy Hinkelman brought in Dietrich in the sixth after Linganore’s Leo Cline drew a leadoff walk.
“The bottom of the lineup kind of got to Caroline their last time up, and with having Leo on there, she’s a smart baserunner,” Randy Hinkelman said. “And with only having the one-run lead, I don’t want to give them the chance to put anything together. So I figured we’d bring Izzy in.”
He was pleased with Dietrich’s performance. But liking how Caroline Hinkelman dealt with the top of Linganore’s lineup, he brought her back to the circle to start the seventh. But after having Hinkelman intentionally walk Cline, the coach had Dietrich close things out.
“That was the first time either of them had been pulled and then re-entered,” Randy Hinkelman said. “I think that’s tough on a pitcher mentally, but I think they both stepped up big today.”
With the game tied at 1 in fifth, Walkersville’s Madison Lepeonka singled and later scored on Caroline Hinkelman’s infield hit with two outs.
The Lions tied the game in the second when Anna Swann doubled to left field and scored on Alexis Offutt’s single to right field.
Linganore got the game’s first run in the first. MacKay led off with a bloop single to shallow right field and scored on Katie Healy’s textbook bunt.
Lepeonka had three hits for the Lions. Swann had two hits and, as Caroline Hinkelman pointed out, made three putouts in center field in the fifth. Hinkelman also had two hits.
Linganore (1-1) had no multiple hitters. But just as impressively, eight different Lancers got hits, including doubles by Healy and Cline.
