Jeremiah Franklin was an obedient little boy when it came to sports. He used to join his older sisters, a pair of track and field athletes, as they got put through the paces by their father.
Just 5 years old at the time, Jeremiah dutifully worked on his agility and explosiveness under the eye of Kenny Franklin, a personal trainer.
“He never knew any different,” Kenny said about the memory of his preschool-age son, who has since grown into a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end.
“I thought it was normal,” said Jeremiah, a junior at Walkersville High. “I thought a lot of kids were working out like me.”
Fact is, he was an anomaly. And while he had no idea, those training sessions might’ve put him on an early path to becoming another type of rarity: a Division I football recruit.
Despite not playing in a game in more than a year — and having only been a varsity tight end for one season — Franklin verbally committed to Boston College last Thursday on a Zoom call with Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley.
It was somewhat of a surprising development considering there has been no public school football in Maryland because of the coronavirus pandemic, no way for Franklin to bolster his résumé or highlight tape yet this school year (the plan is for a condensed fall sports season to take place in early 2021).
As a sophomore in 2019, Franklin caught 13 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns, moving the chains on 10 of those receptions and earning second team All-County honors. Still, his father said, “He’s really, really raw.”
Jeremiah came up through the Glade Valley youth football ranks first as a running back, then as a quarterback, a switch made largely because he was the most physically capable. He took to the leadership role, too.
But he always longed to catch passes.
He got his wish as a Walkersville freshman, playing JV wide receiver and becoming a valuable target. After that season, Lions varsity coach Joe Polce told Franklin to prepare to play tight end, mainly because they had two seniors, Jake Hess and Brett Ahalt, returning at wideout.
“We knew Jeremiah was a great athlete, and we wanted to have him on the field every snap so we moved him to tight end,” Polce said in an email to the News-Post. “I thought he adjusted very well to playing TE — he worked very hard to become a good blocker, and his athleticism made him a very difficult matchup for every team we faced. We moved him around and even flexed him out as a WR in some sets.”
Franklin admitted he needed time to get comfortable within the scheme, but he blossomed by the end of the fall.
“I really got the hang of it toward the middle of the season,” he said. “So now I know what it feels like. I can really do damage.”
Franklin has grown an inch and added about 20 pounds since last year. He spent part of the summer playing 7-on-7 with his Walkersville mates, while Kenny has been assisting him with at-home blocking drills.
The Franklins used Fast Track Recruiting to help get Jeremiah’s name and film in front of college coaches. Once Boston College made contact with him, he loved what he heard about how the Eagles view and use tight ends. Since connecting with the Eagles, Franklin has been an interested observer in their games — especially the play of redshirt junior tight end Hunter Long.
“He’s been racking up a whole bunch of receptions, and he’s been going deep a lot,” Franklin said. “They really feed him the ball. He doesn’t always run; he also blocks ... But when he does run, it’s never just short little routes.”
Kenny Franklin said BC — the first school to offer Jeremiah a scholarship — fulfilled all of their requirements.
Beyond the two seasons he still hopes to play for Walkersville, Jeremiah Franklin anticipates making his mark right away when he arrives in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. He expects to take an official visit to the school at some point.
“Talking with the coaches at Boston College, it’s a great fit for what he wants to do, and it’s a great school academically,” Kenny said. “They have a new coaching staff that’s trying to incorporate an NFL style of play. That’s every kid’s dream, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time.”
