Linganore sophomore Reese Wallich celebrated her 16th birthday on Tuesday.
Fittingly, she spent her special day doing something she’s done for the bulk of her life — she played lacrosse.
Wallich figures she’s been competing in that sport for 11 years. So, even though she’s still young, she’s already amassed a wealth of experience that can help her succeed on the varsity level.
Entering Tuesday’s game against Frederick as Linganore’s top scorer, Wallich had three goals and four assists to help the Lancers to a 16-4 win.
Wallich typifies her team, which has several sophomores who contribute alongside upperclassmen.
In Tuesday’s win, the Lancer who finished right behind Wallich in the scoring column was another sophomore, Leah Doy, who had four goals and two assists.
And fellow Linganore sophomore Meg Hummel, who missed the first game of the season while still recovering from a broken collarbone that sidelined her for most of the basketball season, has also ranked among Frederick County’s scoring leaders. She finished with three goals in Tuesday’s win.
“It’s a pretty interesting year in the fact that we have 15 sophomores along all of our programs, we’re a pretty young team,” Lancers coach Brooke Wilson said. “We have a lot of freshmen and a lot sophmores.”
Wallich — a small but speedy player who wears No. 1 on her jersey — used passing to do most of her early damage on Tuesday, when she assisted Leah Coletti for the game’s first two goals.
“I think getting assists is more important than getting goals,” Wallich said. “It feels just as good. I love making plays for people and just celebrating after making those plays.”
After getting another assist on Doy’s goal with 2:12 left in the first half, Wallich hugged Doy.
“I love working with her,” Doy said. “She sets me up so much.”
Wilson said such plays show the connection her players have, be it from playing on the same club lacrosse team or being close friends, like Wallich and Doy are.
Linganore had seven different players score on Tuesday. Coletti and Olivia Pickett each had two goals, while Annabel Geisler and Alexi Crosby each had one goal and one assist, and Hadley Roberston had two assists.
Asked about their team’s strengths, Wallich and Doy mentioned the advantage Grace Doy (Leah’s sister) and Hummel give them with draws.
“We’re just trying to take advantage of our depth and then make sure we’re giving our seniors that ability to lead and to bring everyone up to that same speed,” Wilson said. “So that hopefully once they step out of the program, our girls are ready to roll for the next years.”
So far, so good. With Tuesday’s win, the Lancers improved to 5-1. The lone loss came in their season opener to South Carroll, which won the Class 2A state title in 2019.
Such challenging opponents are meant to strengthen the Lancers, and they faced a couple more in the Mount Hebron Fight for Five tournament last weekend. Linganore beat Holy Cross by a goal before losing to perennial power Mount Hebron, which has won a record 15 state titles.
Another challenge awaits the Lancers on Thursday, when they’ll face Urbana.
Frederick (4-3) had a four-game win streak snapped, suffering its first loss since dropping its first two games to Middletown and Tuscarora.
Cedar Shapiro had two goals and one assist for the Cadets, and Nicole Sibold had two goals.
NOTE: Linganore lost Caitlyn Crosby to an apparent knee injury midway through the first half.
