Even Kevin Pirri can't escape the clutches of the Frederick High defense these days.
It's become a game after the game following these Frederick High football victories for the Cadets to try and douse their coach with a bucket of ice water.
But Pirri keeps his head on a swivel. He has a keen sense of what is happening around him at all times, and he can be pretty elusive. A few buckets usually get dumped onto the field before they finally drench him, if they drench him at all. Pirri's track record at avoiding these baths is better than most coaches.
But following Friday's 17-0 home win over Linganore, which marked the Cadets' first win over the Lancers since 2012 and raised their record to 7-0 for the first time since 1968, Pirri was wrapped into a bear hug by a few of his players, and there was no escaping the eventual ice bath.
"It's huge," Pirri said of the win over Linganore (3-4), which avenged a pair of big-game road losses to the Lancers last year, including one of the Class 3A state semifinals. "It shows what we have going on for this year."
As the Cadets celebrated on the field and with their friends and family along the fence line that separates the field from the stands, senior receiver Travon Neal, who caught a pair of touchdown passes, including one that glanced off the hands of teammate Reggie Snowden, said, "This is going to do great things for us.
"This [victory] gives us the hope that we needed. It shows everybody that we really are who we say we are."
That being a prominent contender to win a state championship.
Frederick is a much more complete team than the one that went 10-3 last fall and made its first run to the state semifinals since 1985.
While the offense is still very explosive and capable of taking over a game, it is no longer the driving force behind a lot of these victories.
The defense has been mauling the opposition all season, from only giving up one first down by penalty in the season opener against Aberdeen to holding Linganore to well under 200 yards of total offense and out of scoring position Friday night.
Pirri said the team's offensive statistics have suffered this season because the defense has been so good at creating short fields for the offense. The Cadets haven't had the time and space to rack up as many splashy plays and big offensive numbers.
"The field position is different this year," he said.
Frederick, the lone unbeaten football team in Frederick County, has only allowed 26 points in seven games, and more than half of that was given up in an otherwise dominant 42-14 home win over Middletown on Sept. 9.
In fact, the Knights are the only team to score more than six points in a game against Frederick this season. The Cadets have posted four shutouts and have not given up a point since the first play of the second quarter in a Sept. 30 win over Catoctin, a span of 10 quarters.
"All of us are doing our part together," said senior linebacker Sean Smith. "Everybody does their job, and nobody does anything else. When we do what we do [on defense], we finish out teams."
Senior defensive tackle Jamill Love has been a force that teams have struggled to block. He has helped stuff the opposing running game and put pressure on the passer.
"It's how much work we put in at practice," said the 5-foot-7, 300-pound Love. "We come together as a unit."
Special teams have also been a major factor for Frederick this season.
Senior kicker Hugo Merry made a 45-yard field goal Friday to tie the school record for longest field goal, originally set by Dwayne Danner in a 1973 game against Boonsboro.
Merry's consistent kickoffs into the end zone force teams to drive at least 80 yards for a touchdown on most possessions, and his punting is pinning opponents deep into their own end.
"We have a kicker, and we play great defense," Pirri said, succinctly summing up huge reasons for the Cadets' success so far this season.
Despite vanquishing a nemesis like Linganore, in the regular season anyway, Frederick knows its mission is far from over.
The Cadets have another big game next week at 6-1 Oakdale.
"We've got to stay together," said Neal, who caught five passes from senior quarterback Brian Mbuthia for 101 yards and two touchdowns. "We can't get too cocky. We've got to keep our heads up."
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
As fall sports in Frederick County reach the midpoint of their seasons, FNP sports writers John Cannon and Alexander Dacy join host Greg Swatek to discuss the latest developments and look forward to what's ahead on this week's episode of the Final Score podcast.
With his team authoring a remarkable turnaround season, Linganore boys soccer coach Kirk Meehan is this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
