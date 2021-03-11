6:30 p.m.
• Oakdale at Linganore: The Lancers snapped a three-game losing streak against Oakdale with a 30-17 victory in the fall of 2019. Normally, this is one of the marquee games on the Frederick County football schedule. But, during this unusual time, it will serve as a season opener. Linganore intends to run over the opposition with its strong stable of running backs, including one of the best ones in the state, Xander McClure. Oakdale might be one of the few teams in the county that can hang with the Lancers along the line of scrimmage with most of the starters back in those positions. Utility-man Garrett Witt will be a player to watch for the Bears, as well as junior receiver Cameron Dorner, who bulked up during the offseason.
• Urbana vs. Walkersville (at Oakdale): These teams will meet for the first time since a 48-7 Urbana victory in 2014. There will be no shortage of talent at the skill positions, which could lead to a high-scoring affair. Urbana has a four-year varsity starter at quarterback in Kyle Howes and one of the top running backs in the county in Eric Kolar. Meanwhile, Walkersville has a Boston College recruit at receiver in 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior Jeremiah Franklin, a returning quarterback in Andrew Stroka and a pair of talented running backs in Josiah Jones and Mark Merica.
• Catoctin at Frederick: The Cougars will play their first game in 30 years under a head coach not named Doug Williams. But new coach Mike Rich honed his leadership skills under his father, Roger, a longtime junior-varsity coach at Linganore, and during his own time as an assistant for the Lancers’ varsity program. Some of the top players are back from last season’s Class 1A championship team, including star running back Carson Sickeri and senior quarterback Ryan Orr. Frederick is also feeling good about its prospects this season after reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2004 in the fall of 2019. Senior receiver Zavian Johnson is an Air Force recruit.
• Brunswick at Middletown: Brunswick is looking for its first victory over Middletown since a 31-28 triumph in 2003. The Railroaders ended another lengthy drought last season when they reached the Class 1A playoffs for the first time since 2012. Middletown, meanwhile, rode an 11-game winning streak to the Class 2A state title. It was its fourth championship overall and first since 2013. The Knights return 14 starters from that team, while Brunswick returns 15 starters.
•Thomas Johnson vs. Tuscarora (at Urbana): Tuscarora embarks upon its first season under new coach Curtiss Belcher Jr., while TJ resumes its varsity program after missing last season due to insufficient numbers. The Titans won three of their first four last season before dropping their final five games to finish 3-6 overall.
