4 p.m.
SJCP at Sidwell Friends: The Vikings will play their first game under new head coach Jerry Rogers, who served the team as an assistant coach for the last four seasons. This will mark their first game in almost a year. They played three games between the end of October and the middle of November last year and won one of them against Annapolis Area Christian. Sidwell Friends, meanwhile, played two games near the end of March and lost them both.
6:30 p.m. Friday
Middletown at Tuscarora: This is the only matchup between Frederick County teams during the opening week. Middletown is looking to build upon the spring season when it won the Frederick County championship with a 5-1 record. The Knights will have new faces in many prominent positions, including quarterback, receiver and running back, but a good chunk of last season’s team returns. Their defense should be stingy and has a chance to be the county’s best. Tuscarora, meanwhile, will try and do the best it can this season with a small roster of young players. The Titans finished 1-4 during the spring.
South Hagerstown at Oakdale: This is the first meeting between two perennial playoff teams on the rebound. Oakdale lost its first three games of the spring season before winning its final two games against Catoctin and Thomas Johnson. South Hagerstown, on the other hand, played one game during the fall and lost to rival North Hagerstown by a point before the pandemic shut the season down. This will be the Rebels’ first game since Oct. 30. The outcome of this game could factor into the playoff race as both teams share the Class 3A West region.
Kenwood vs. Linganore: Linganore has reached the Class 3A state final in each of the last three fall football seasons. The Lancers hope to make another run at it this year with a three-year starter at quarterback (Timmy Conner), their typical stable of capable running backs and strong offensive and defensive lines. They open against a Kenwood team that finished 3-2 during the spring season.
Walkersville at Liberty: Walkersville has dominated this early season battle of Lions, winning eight of the last nine times they have met. Liberty’s only victory during that span was in 2018. Walkersville looked like the strongest team in Frederick County for the first four weeks of the spring season. The Lions were scoring more than 40 points per game and allowing fewer than 10. They beat Linganore. Then, they dropped back-to-back games to rival Middletown over the final two weeks of the season to put a sour taste in their mouths. Liberty, on the other hand, finished 2-3 during the spring season.
Boonsboro at Catoctin: The Cougars, two years removed from a state title, are looking to bounce back from a rocky, injury-plagued spring season that saw them win only one of their four games. They have won their last three meetings with Boonsboro, dating to 2017. The Warriors will be playing their first game since the 2019 season.
Urbana at Richard Montgomery: Urbana returns most of its team from the spring. But it faces the tall order of having to replace its two best offensive players, quarterback Kyle Howes and running back Eric Kolar, who graduated. So, new standouts will have to emerge. The Hawks finished 6-4 and made the playoffs the last time there was a fall season in 2019. They expect to do at least that well this season. Richard Montgomery, meanwhile, finished 0-2 during the spring season.
Aberdeen at Frederick: Frederick coach Kevin Pirri likes the potential of his team. The Cadets return 16 of 22 starters, including junior Travon Neal, who is a playmaker on offense (receiver) and defense (cornerback). Frederick finished 2-2 during the spring season. It will open this season against an Aberdeen team that did not play at all during the 2020-21 school year. The Cadets are aiming to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive fall season.
7 p.m. Friday
South Carroll at Brunswick: Brunswick is hoping to put together its third winning season in the last four years and return to the playoffs for the second straight fall season. After a humbling loss to Middletown to start the spring season, the Railroaders won their four remaining games by at least 21 points. They hope to continue their momentum against South Carroll, which also finished 4-1 during the spring season.
North Hagerstown vs. Thomas Johnson (at Urbana High School): TJ is set to play its first full varsity fall season since 2018. It will open with a de facto home game at Urbana High School while a turf field is being installed at its school. This will be the first meeting between these teams since the 2010 season opener, which the Patriots won 56-7.
Rappahannock (Virginia) at MSD: The Orioles will have a lot of new players in starting positions as they prepare to play their first game since 2019. They were the only team in Frederick County that did not play a game during the 2020-21 school year. They will kick things off against a Rappahannock team that lost both of the games it played during the spring season. The game will be played at McCurdy Field since there is work being done on the track that surrounds MSD’s field at the school.
— Greg Swatek
