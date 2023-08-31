6 p.m.

Linganore at Wicomico: The Lancers are accustomed to winning the season opener, having won each since 2016 and eight of the last 10 overall. What they are not used to is coming off a losing season, which they suffered in 2022 on their way to a 5-6 mark, falling to eventual state champion Damascus in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Linganore has an experienced team and should put itself back in the mix this season. The Lancers travel to the Eastern Shore to face a Wicomico team that finished 7-4 last season and lost to eventual 2A runner-up Kent Island in the second round of the playoffs.

— Greg Swatek

