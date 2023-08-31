Linganore at Wicomico: The Lancers are accustomed to winning the season opener, having won each since 2016 and eight of the last 10 overall. What they are not used to is coming off a losing season, which they suffered in 2022 on their way to a 5-6 mark, falling to eventual state champion Damascus in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Linganore has an experienced team and should put itself back in the mix this season. The Lancers travel to the Eastern Shore to face a Wicomico team that finished 7-4 last season and lost to eventual 2A runner-up Kent Island in the second round of the playoffs.
Middletown at Frederick: This is the only opening-week game that pits Frederick County schools against each other. Frederick will play its first game under new coach Pat Cadden, looking to get the bad taste out of its mouth after falling to Oakdale in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs last season, spoiling the school’s first unbeaten regular season in football since 1968. The Cadets finished 10-1, three wins shy of their stated goal of a state championship. On the other hand, Middletown is looking to avenge at 42-14 loss at Frederick in Week 2 last season and put together another strong season. The Knights finished 9-4 last season and reached the 2A state semifinals, where they fell to eventual state runner-up Kent Island. Both Frederick and Middletown will be breaking in new players at important positions, including quarterback.
Oakdale at Milford Mill: This is maybe the best opening-week game in the state, as last season’s unbeaten Class 2A state champions, Milford Mill, host the 3A runner-up from a season ago. A win would do wonders for Oakdale’s confidence as it wades through a formidable first month on its schedule. A loss would hardly be crippling. But it might show the Bears they are not on the level they hope to be.
Walkersville at Liberty: Walkersville is hoping to begin a season of high expectations on the right foot. The Lions started 0-3 last season before righting the ship and playing Milford Mill competitively in the state quarterfinals. They eventually finished 6-6. Meanwhile, Liberty beat Walkersville 34-14 on the road in the season opener last season before eventually finishing 7-4.
Middletown (Delaware) at Urbana: This will be the first of two Middletowns that Urbana plays this season in the first three weeks of the season. The other is the Middletown from here in Frederick County on Sept. 14. The Hawks are breaking in a largely new cast from the crew that went 11-2 and reached the state semifinals in Class 4A-3A last season. They have a new head coach, too, in Dean Swink. Meanwhile, Middletown, Delaware, was 7-4 last year before being shut out in the second round of its playoffs 48-0 by Smyrna.
North Hagerstown at Tuscarora: The Titans are looking for their first win since Oct. 15, 2021. They will play their first game on their new turf field under new coach Ryan Hines, who will begin his head football coaching tenure at a third public school in Frederick County. That has never been done before. These teams played a competitive game last season, with North Hagerstown prevailing 26-15.
Boonsboro at Catoctin: The Cougars are looking to snap a two-game losing streak to Boonsboro in season openers. They last beat the Warriors in 2019 to kick off their 13-1 state-championship season. This will be the first game played on the new turf field at Catoctin.
Brunswick at Rock Ridge (Virginia) (0-1): The Railroaders are looking to build upon their trip to the Class 1A state semifinals last season. They have a very experienced team coming back and a three-year starter at quarterback in junior Ethan Houck. They have also dominated Rock Ridge in each of the last two seasons, scoring 52 points or more in both games.
St. John’s Catholic Prep at Boys’ Latin: The Vikings open the season by punching up a weight class on the road. They are in the MIAA C Conference, while Boys’ Latin is a MIAA B Conference member. As a result, the teams don’t often play. They last met in 2010, with Boys’ Latin prevailing 16-14.
Thomas Johnson at Washington (West Virginia) (1-0): The Patriots will play their first game under new head coach Beau Traber, who served as a volunteer assistant and defensive coordinator last season. They are hoping to show substantial improvement this season after winning just one game in each of the last three seasons. Washington, located in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, won its season opener 49-6 over Page County, Virginia, last week.
Virginia Spartans (0-2) at MSD (0-1): The Orioles are looking to bounce back after being blown out in their season opener, 60-26, at Indiana School for the Deaf last week. This will be a change-up for MSD because it’s an 11-on-11 game. The Orioles switched to an 8-man game format last season. When the teams last met in 2021, they split a pair of meetings.
