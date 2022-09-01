n Tuscarora at Middletown: This is the only matchup pitting Frederick County teams against each other in the opening week of the season. Middletown is hoping to start a run that carries it deep into the playoffs, while Tuscarora is seeking to make steady improvements each week. The Knights are looking for their third straight victory over the Titans.
n Linganore at Kenwood: Linganore has not lost a season opener since 2016 when it fell to Tuscarora 18-7 on the road. The run of five straight victories in openers includes a 30-0 home win over Kenwood last season. The Lancers are eyeing a fifth consecutive trip to the Class 3A championship game this season behind their trademark running game.
n Richard Montgomery at Urbana: The Hawks look to build upon the momentum they generated at the end of last season, winning three of four games before pushing unbeaten Dundalk to the wire in a 20-15 loss in the Class 4A-3A state quarterfinals. Their passing game could pick up where it left off with the return of quarterback Keegan Johnson and his top receivers. Urbana beat Richard Montgomery 33-14 on the road to open last season.
n Liberty at Walkersville: The Battle of the Lions has become an early season staple over the last decade. Walkersville is looking for its third straight win over Liberty, which includes a 42-14 road win in the season opener last fall. Junior quarterback Brad Dawson takes the reins of the Walkersville offense after piloting the junior varsity team the last two years. Walkersville figures to lean heavily on its running game and its defense to wear down opponents and pile up wins.
n Brunswick at South Carroll: The Railroaders are hoping to build upon their 7-5 season last fall that included shutout playoff victories over Catoctin and Pikesville. But they couldn’t have asked for a much tougher start. Brunswick opens with a team that won its first 12 games last season, including a 34-13 road win over the Railroaders in the first game, before falling to perennial power Dunbar in the Class 2A-1A championship game in Annapolis last December, 38-6. Brunswick will be counting on sophomore quarterback Ethan Houck, who is about to begin his second year as the varsity starter, to lead the way.
n Frederick at Aberdeen: Expectations have not been this high for Frederick in roughly two decades. The pressure will be on the Cadets to validate last season’s run to the Class 3A state semifinals with another strong season. They hope to get their potent offensive attack going against an Aberdeen team they beat 44-30 in a shootout at home to start last season.
n Catoctin at Boonsboro: With all but two starters returning from last season, the Cougars feel they will be a much-improved team on the field. The early part of the schedule will be challenging with three straight road games to start the season. But they hope to play better with each passing week. Catoctin would love to open the season by avenging a 14-7 home loss to Boonsboro in the first game last fall.
n Thomas Johnson at North Hagerstown: The Patriots don’t feel like they will be pushovers for anyone this season. Now three years removed from not being able to field a team, they have almost 100 kids in the program, including 49 on the varsity roster. The are hoping to avenge a 19-6 loss to North Hagerstown in the season opener last fall. It proved to be the lone win of the season for the Hubs.
n Winters Mill at St. John’s Catholic Prep: There is a lot of excitement surrounding this game for the Vikings. Not only will it be the first game for new head coach Nate Marr, it will be the first football game played at their new on-campus stadium. St. John’s Catholic Prep is optimistic it will have a better season this fall. Meanwhile, Winters Mill stumbled to a 1-9 record last season.
n Severn School at MSD (1-0): The Orioles opened the season last Saturday with a 44-0 win over Rappahannock County High School in the first eight-man football game in program history. All of their points were scored before halftime. Ethan Guettler led the charge for MSD with 194 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. The Orioles will look to build upon their momentum this week against Severn School from Severna Park. This is an 11-man game, the only one on MSD’s schedule.
n Oakdale at South Hagerstown: The Bears are healthier and have one of the most talented teams in Frederick County on paper. They are hoping that translates into a better season — they went 6-5 last year — and another big postseason run. They open in broad daylight, not under the lights, with a South Hagerstown team they cruised past at home to start last season, 42-13.
