6:30 p.m.
Damascus (7-3) at Frederick (8-2): Frederick’s playoff mettle figures to be tested. The Cadets may have the more talented team. But they lack the playoff experience of Damascus, an 11-time state champions and four-time runner-up. Frederick earned its first playoff win since 2004 last week with a 55-8 rout of visiting North Hagerstown. On the other hand, Damascus, which makes winning playoff games an annual routine, advanced with a 53-13 victory over visiting South Hagerstown. The Cadets will rely on their running game and their star receiver and defensive back Travon Neal to pull them through. Meanwhile, the Swarmin’ Hornets won the Class 3A state title the last time there was a full season in 2019.
7 p.m.
Oakdale (6-4) at Linganore (9-0): This is a rematch of the Game of the Year in the county that Linganore pulled out on its home field, 54-53, in overtime on Sept. 24. The Lancers are the only unbeaten team in the county and coming off a first-round bye last week that few, if any, county playoff teams have faced before. Will it stifle their momentum? Will the Lancers be rusty? Or will they pick up right where they left off two weeks ago in their road win at Urbana? On the other hand, Oakdale is coming off a 43-6 road win over Rockville in the first round of the playoffs. Senior running back Andrew Hodges led the way for the Bears with 118 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Hodges also had a big game against Linganore with two touchdowns the first times the teams played. Oakdale will have to do a better job of stopping the run to have a chance in the rematch. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson rushed for a school-record 353 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in the earlier game.
Middletown (8-2) at Glenelg (9-1): These are two of the hottest teams in the state. The Knights continue to find their stride at the right time. Their 48-12, first-round win over Hammond last week marked their fifth straight victory and fourth in a row by at least 36 points. Meanwhile, Glenelg has won eight in a row by double digits since its only loss of the season to Atholton (26-24) on Sept. 10. The Gladiators earned a 42-0 home win over seventh-seeded Century last week. They have not played Middletown in recent times.
Walkersville (7-3) at Oakland Mills (8-1): This will be the first meeting between these teams since 2015, when fourth-seeded Walkersville went to top-seeded Oakland Mills in the Class 2A West playoffs and earned a 26-14 victory on its way to the state final. The setup is exactly the same Friday with the Lions coming in as the fourth seed to face the top-seeded Scorpions. To get here, Walkersville pulled out a 35-28 victory over visiting Poolesville last week, with standout receiver and Boston College recruit Jeremiah Franklin filling in at quarterback and producing 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns, in addition to completing 5 of 7 passes for 57 yards. Oakland Mills, meanwhile, had a first-round bye last week since there are an odd number of teams (seven) in the region.
Pikesville (6-4) at Brunswick (6-4): The wounded Railroaders, who were playing without team leader Michael Souders (broken fibula), grinded out a 13-0 home win over Catoctin last week to avenge a loss to the Cougars from the previous week and advance in the Class 1A North playoffs. A late defensive stand and a 63-yard run by Devin Phillips to set up a touchdown made the victory possible, as Brunswick earned its first postseason victory since 2012. This week, the second-seeded Railroaders will host third-seeded Pikesville, which advanced with a 27-14 victory over sixth-seeded Loch Raven last week.
Revolution at MSD (7-2): The Orioles avenged one of their earlier losses this season with a 32-6 victory over the Virginia Spartans last week. Jaden Joseph and Zion Ortiz led the way, as both rushed for more than 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked MSD’s first win on the field since a 48-6 road win over George School on Sept. 24. The Orioles will aim to end their season on a high note this week with a win over the Revolution, a Christian school in Harford County.
1 p.m. Saturday
n Urbana (4-6) at Mount Hebron (5-5): Behind a big game from senior receiver and defensive back Matthew Appiah, the Hawks won their first playoff game since 2013 last week with a 49-14 victory over visiting Tuscarora to advance to the Class 4A-3A West semifinal. Appiah scored on a 45-yard punt return and set up two touchdowns with another long punt return and an interception. Sophomore running back David Avit also had a big game for Urbana with touchdown runs of 7, 22 and 17 yards in the first half. The Hawks hope to return to a regional final with a win. The Vikings advanced with a 50-24 home win over Thomas Johnson last week.
