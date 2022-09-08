n Middletown (1-0) at Frederick (1-0): The Cadets seek to avenge the first of their three losses last season. Last week, they were suffocating on both sides of the ball in a 42-0, season-opening road win over Aberdeen. Frederick held the Eagles to one first down, earned by penalty, and -22 total yards. The defense also contributed a pair of touchdowns. The Cadets have not beaten Middletown since a 40-7 home win in 2007. The Knights ran over Tuscarora 48-0 in their season opener last week behind five touchdowns and 114 yards from star running back Carson Smith.
n Walkersville (0-1) at Oakdale (1-0): The Lions are looking for their third straight win over Oakdale. They have won five of the last seven against the Bears overall, dating to their state-championship season in 2017. However, they are coming off a 34-14 home loss to Liberty, during which cramping was a major issue, and will be considerable underdogs in this game. Oakdale, which has one of the most talented rosters in Frederick County, is coming off a 35-13 victory at South Hagerstown last Saturday. Junior quarterback Evan Austin, a first-year starter at the position, accounted for three of the Bears’ touchdowns. He ran for two and passed for one. Oakdale rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in the game on 47 carries.
n Brunswick (0-1) at Thomas Johnson (0-1): The Patriots are looking for their first win over Brunswick and their former coach, Jerry Smith, since the teams started playing each other regularly in 2020. The Railroaders have won each of the last two meetings by blowout margins, 52-14 in 2020 and 34-3 last season. Brunswick is seeking to score its first points this season after getting shut out 35-0 at South Carroll last week. Meanwhile, Thomas Johnson lost the lead and a close game at North Hagerstown last week, 21-17.
n Westminster (1-0) at Linganore (1-0): The Lancers have dominated Westminster in recent years. They have won eight in a row over the Owls, dating to 2013, and the average margin of victory in those games has been 31 points. Last week, Linganore opened the season with a 50-20 victory at Kenwood, as junior tailback Ethan Arneson rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The defense added a pair of scores on fumble recoveries. On the other hand, Westminster opened its season with a 33-0 victory at South River.
n Urbana (1-0) at Sherwood (1-0): Urbana is hoping to avenge a 31-28 home loss to Sherwood last season. The Hawks were impressive on both sides of the ball last week in a 38-0, season-opening home win over Richard Montgomery. Senior quarterback Keegan Johnson passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score to lead the victory. He also converted all five of his extra-point tries and a 35-yard field goal as the team’s place kicker. Urbana feels it will need another strong performance on offense, defense and special teams to beat Sherwood on the road. The Warriors opened their season last Friday with a 36-0 victory at Wheaton.
n Meade (0-1) at Tuscarora (0-1): These are two teams looking to get on track. Tuscarora lost at Middletown last week, 48-0, while Meade fell at home to Severna Park, 27-20, in its season opener.
n Francis Scott Key (0-1) at SJCP (1-0): The stage was set for the Vikings to have a big night last Friday. They were playing their first game on their new turf field inside of their new on-campus stadium. The crowd was primed for the occasion. They also had a 12-7 lead over Winters Mill late in the second quarter before scary reality intervened. Greyson Lyons, a junior lineman for the Falcons, did not get up after a defensive play and had to be medevaced to University of Maryland Shock Trauma, where his condition has been gradually improving. The medical event left everyone in shock. The game was suspended with 1 minute, 53 seconds to play in the second quarter and the Vikings leading by five. It will go down as a win for St. John’s, as the game will not be resumed. Now, the Vikings will turn their focus to Francis Scott Key, which is coming off a 21-0 home loss to Smithsburg last week.
n MSD (1-1) at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind (2-0): The Orioles are looking to bounce back from a 35-32 home loss to Severn School last week. Ethan Guettler rushed for 132 yards, while Zion Ortiz passed, ran and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lead MSD. Meanwhile, Florida School for the Deaf has beaten Louisiana School for the Deaf (44-0) and St. John Lutheran (22-13) from Ocala, Florida, so far.
