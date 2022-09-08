6:30 p.m.

n Middletown (1-0) at Frederick (1-0): The Cadets seek to avenge the first of their three losses last season. Last week, they were suffocating on both sides of the ball in a 42-0, season-opening road win over Aberdeen. Frederick held the Eagles to one first down, earned by penalty, and -22 total yards. The defense also contributed a pair of touchdowns. The Cadets have not beaten Middletown since a 40-7 home win in 2007. The Knights ran over Tuscarora 48-0 in their season opener last week behind five touchdowns and 114 yards from star running back Carson Smith.

— Greg Swatek

