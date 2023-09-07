6:30 p.m.

Allegany (1-0) at Oakdale (1-0): Oakdale senior quarterback Evan Austin has turned into Mr. Clutch. Whenever the Bears need a play, he seems to make it. Last week, in what was considered by many to be the Game of the Week across the state, Austin scored on a quarterback keeper with just over a minute to play and then tossed the game-winning pass on the two-point conversion to senior receiver Hunter Thompson, as the Class 3A finalist last season went on the road and toppled last year’s unbeaten 2A champion Milford Mill, 22-21. This week, in their home opener, the Bears take on a traditional 1A power in Allegany, which is coming off a 30-23 home win over Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

— Greg Swatek

