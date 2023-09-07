Allegany (1-0) at Oakdale (1-0): Oakdale senior quarterback Evan Austin has turned into Mr. Clutch. Whenever the Bears need a play, he seems to make it. Last week, in what was considered by many to be the Game of the Week across the state, Austin scored on a quarterback keeper with just over a minute to play and then tossed the game-winning pass on the two-point conversion to senior receiver Hunter Thompson, as the Class 3A finalist last season went on the road and toppled last year’s unbeaten 2A champion Milford Mill, 22-21. This week, in their home opener, the Bears take on a traditional 1A power in Allegany, which is coming off a 30-23 home win over Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
South Carroll (0-1) at Linganore (1-0): The Lancers maintained their dominance in season openers last week, rolling past Wicomico 40-0 on the Eastern Shore. It was Linganore’s seventh straight season-opening win and ninth over the past 11 seasons. Senior running back Ethan Arneson was once again the primary workhorse for the Lancers, as he scored three touchdowns. The Lancers hope to stay sharp in the home opener this week against South Carroll, which dropped its season opener at Chesapeake 34-7.
Frederick (1-0) at Westminster (1-0): The Cadets showed off their tremendous team speed and big-play ability in last week’s 29-12 home win over Middletown. But they struggled along the line of scrimmage, as they had trouble generating much of a running game and got gashed by Middletown on a few rushing plays. Westminster, a Class 3A quarterfinalist last season, will present a sizable challenge. Last week, the Owls outscored perennial 3A power Franklin 49-42 in their season opener. Frederick will likely need a better defensive effort or be forced to keep pace on offense.
Poolesville (0-1) at Walkersville (1-0): The Lions are already off to a better start than last season. They avenged a loss to Liberty in the season opener last year with a 34-14 road win last week. Their game against Poolesville will be a rematch of their Class 2A second-round playoff game last November, which the Lions won 28-14. Poolesville opened its season last week with a 24-0 loss at Wootton.
Tuscarora (0-1) at Brunswick (1-0): The Railroaders looked like a contender in Class 1A last week with a 39-0 win at Rock Ridge, Virginia. They spread the wealth around, as junior quarterback Ethan Houck tossed three touchdown passes, senior running back Ben Wells ran for three scores, senior receiver Payton Dean grabbed two of the touchdown passes, junior receiver Mark Cooke caught one and sophomore tight end Michael Anderson added a 2-point conversion. This week, they host a Tuscarora team looking for its first win since Oct. 15, 2021. In his step-by-step approach to rebuilding the Titans, first-year coach Ryan Hines wanted his players to focus on winning the opening kickoff. And the Titans did just that in last week’s season opener, as DeMonte McKinnie returned it 82 yards for a touchdown. But Tuscarora did not make quite enough plays in what became a 38-27 home loss to North Hagerstown.
Middletown (0-1) at MERVO (1-0): The Knights face another formidable road test after falling on the road to Frederick High, 29-12, last week. They did some positive things in the game. Senior Griffin Sheridan scored virtually untouched on a 52-yard burst right up the middle, and new quarterback Brittin Poffenbarger engineered a 67-yard, 15-playing scoring drive at the start of the second half that took at little more than seven minutes off the clock. They will need to play well against MERVO, which is coming off a 26-20 win over Bowie in its season opener last week and was 6-4 last season before falling to Perry Hall 22-21 in the first round of the playoffs.
Central Maryland Christian (0-2) at St. John’s Catholic Prep (0-1): The Vikings are looking to earn their first win of the season in their first home game of the season. Last week, they went to Boys’ Latin and fell 42-0 to a team that plays in a higher-level conference than them in the MIAA. Meanwhile, Central Maryland Christian is also looking for its first win of the season after falling to the Central Virginia Disciples and Severn School over the last two weeks.
Urbana (0-1) at Thomas Johnson (1-0): TJ is 1-0 for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2016 after its 37-19 win at Washington, West Virginia, last week. On the other hand, Urbana is 0-1 for the first time since 2020 after getting blown out at home by Middletown, Delaware, last week, 41-14. This will be the first meeting between these teams since the shortened spring season in 2021. The Patriots are looking for their first win over Urbana since a 13-0 triumph in 2016.
Coventry Christian School at MSD (0-2): Last week’s 26-20 loss to the Virginia Spartans dropped MSD to 0-2 for the first time since 2002. It was an 11-man game, as opposed to the eight-man game the Orioles have become used to, and they only suited up 15 players, compared to 24 for the Virginia Spartans. MSD will look to get back on track this week against Coventry Christian, a school based in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, that, according to online records, appears to be playing its very first varsity game.
