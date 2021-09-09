6:30 p.m.
n Frederick (1-0) at Middletown (1-0): Having earned a resounding win over visiting Aberdeen last week, Frederick will now take aim at beating Middletown for the first time since 2007. The Knights, who were the county champions during the spring season, looked very formidable once again last week in a 47-0 victory at Tuscarora. Carson Smith took over as the featured running back and scored Middletown’s first four touchdowns in the game. He finished with 128 yards on just nine carries. The Knights’ defense, as expected, was very stingy, as it limited Tuscarora to just 36 yards in the first half. Frederick is hoping for another week of big plays from its offensive standouts, Chris Metevia (221 yards rushing, two touchdowns against Aberdeen) and Travon Neal (four touchdowns) to have a chance.
n Oakdale (1-0) at Walkersville (1-0): These teams have developed a fierce rivalry over the last seven seasons. They have met nine times with Walkersville holding a 5-4 edge over that span, including playoff victories in 2017 and ‘19. The 2019 playoff game was decided by one point. It’s helped that both teams have been state powers in Class 2A for most of this period. Oakdale moved up to 3A this season. Walkersville was the 2A runner-up in 2015 and won the title the following season. Oakdale, meanwhile, rolled to the 2A championship in 2018 with one of the greatest seasons ever for a Frederick County team. During the spring season, the Lions were simply too much for the Bears and rolled to a 44-0 victory on their way to the county championship game. Oakdale is seeking some measure of revenge, having cruised to a 42-13 home win over South Hagerstown in the season opener last week. Walkersville, on the other hand, is coming off a 42-14 victory at Liberty.
n Linganore (1-0) at Westminster (0-1): In a 30-0 win over visiting Kenwood last week, Linganore had three different players find the end zone. Josh Little scored on a pair of touchdown runs, while Andrew Young and Zane Bailey each caught touchdown passes of 26 yards from quarterback Timmy Conner. The Lancers’ defense was also stout, forcing three turnovers and a safety. This week, they travel to face a Westminster team that fell to South River on the road last week, 14-13.
n Sherwood (1-0) at Urbana (1-0): Two old state powers square off, as five-time state champion Urbana takes on three-time state champion and five-time runner-up Sherwood. With a team full of returning players from the spring, Urbana rolled to a 33-14 road win over Richard Montgomery, while Sherwood routed Wheaton 50-6 at home.
n MSD (1-0) at SJCP (0-1): The two private-school teams in Frederick County do not play that often. But they have met recently with Maryland School for the Deaf rolling to a 46-8 home win to open the 2019 season. MSD cruised to another season-opening win last week against Rappahannock (Virginia), while St. John’s Catholic Prep was routed by Sidwell Friends School out of Washington D.C.
n Mountain Ridge (1-0) at Catoctin (0-1): After suffering a rare home loss to Boonsboro last week, Catoctin seemingly has its hands full again this week with a Mountain Ridge team that won its season opener at Southern Garrett last week 84-0.
n Tuscarora (0-1) at South Hagerstown (0-1): This represents a chance for one of these struggling teams to pick up a win. Tuscarora was shut out 47-0 by Middletown at home last week, while South Hagerstown was blown out by Oakdale 42-13 on the road. Tuscarora beat South Hagerstown by a point in 2019, which snapped a four-game losing streak to the Rebels.
7 p.m.
n Thomas Johnson (0-1) at Brunswick (0-1): Brunswick coach Jerry Smith faces off against his former team for the second time this year. The Railroaders rolled to a 52-14 victory over the Patriots when these teams met in the spring. In its season opener last week, Brunswick fell to visiting South Carroll 34-13, while TJ is coming off a 19-6 home loss to North Hagerstown.
