n Linganore at Middletown (1-0): The first marquee matchup of this shortened season pits the reigning Class 2A champion (Middletown), winners of 12 straight games, against the 3A runner-up from last season (Linganore). Middletown’s last loss was a 28-21 home setback to Linganore on Sept. 20, 2019 that saw the Knights find a spark in the second half and never look back on their way to the state title. Meanwhile, Linganore will play its first official game since falling to Damascus in the 3A final on Dec. 5, 2019. The Lancers were slated to play Oakdale last week before that game was wiped out due to a close contact on the Bears’ side. This game figures to be decided along the line of scrimmage, where both teams are strong.
n Oakdale at Urbana (0-1): The Bears will play their first official game since falling to Walkersville by a point in the Class 2A West playoffs on Nov. 8, 2019. Oakdale was scheduled to face Linganore last week before a close contact with its team prompted the game to be called off. On the other hand, Urbana opened its season last week with a 41-7 loss to Walkersville on the turf field at Oakdale High School.
n Catoctin vs. Thomas Johnson (1-0) (at Oakdale): The Patriots are trying to put together their first winning streak since October 2016 when they beat Urbana, Digital Harbor and Westminster in successive weeks. TJ provided some dramatic flair in the opening week of this season, as Jaiden Pritchard caught a 10-yard touchdown pass and the game-winning two-point conversion overtime, as the Patriots pulled out a 14-13 victory over Tuscarora at Urbana High School for their first victory since Nov. 4, 2017. Meanwhile, Catoctin will play its first official game since winning the Class 1A championship over Dunbar on Dec. 7, 2019. The Cougars are looking to add on to their eight-game winning streak.
n Walkersville (1-0) vs. Tuscarora (0-1) (at Linganore): Running back Naseem Pacheco will face his former team after transferring from Tuscarora last season. Pacheco rushed for 113 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week in a 41-7 victory over Urbana at Oakdale High School. Division I college recruits Jeremiah Franklin (Boston College) and Josiah Jones (Robert Morris) added touchdowns for Walkersville, as the highly skilled Lions offense quickly found its stride against Urbana. On the other hand, Tuscarora opened its season with a heart-breaking 14-13 overtime loss to Thomas Johnson.
