6:30 p.m.
n Walkersville (2-0) at Linganore (1-0): With two blowout wins already under their belt and an array of weapons on offense, the Lions represent one of the biggest threats to Linganore’s claim of Frederick County supremacy this season. They have outscored the opposition 83-14 so far, and their 41-7 victory over Urbana in Week 1 became more impressive last week when the Hawks turned back perennial power Oakdale, 23-21. Linganore, meanwhile, passed a pretty stern test in their opening game last week with a 29-19 victory at Middletown. The Lancers eventually wore Middletown down with their big offensive line and talented running backs, Xander McClure and Brady Domroe. But they also moved the ball through the air effectively, as junior quarterback Timmy Conner and senior receiver Zack Keisling established a nice connection.
n Middletown (1-1) at Oakdale (0-1): The Knights traded blows with Linganore for three quarters last week before the Lancers eventually wore them down for a 29-19 victory. The fact that Middletown was able to hang right with them over an extended period speaks to the quality of its team. It was the Knights’ first loss since a 28-21 loss to Linganore on Sept. 20, 2019. Oakdale, meanwhile, played its first official game of the season last week and let an early 14-point lead slip away in a 23-21 road loss to Urbana. Middletown had lost two straight games to Oakdale before a 20-7 victory last season on its way to the Class 2A state championship.
n Brunswick (0-1) vs. Catoctin (1-0): Typically, this rivalry game is played during the final week of the regular season. But, in this strange, shortened season, it is moved up to Week 3. Catoctin rang up more than 350 rushing yards in last week’s 41-20 victory over Thomas Johnson, with the vast majority of them being supplied by last season’s News-Post Offensive Player of the Year, Carson Sickeri, who finished with 214 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries. It marked the Cougars’ first official game of the season after the previous week’s game against Frederick was wiped and their first game since capturing their second state championship in December 2019. Brunswick, meanwhile, returns to action after its game with Frederick last week was called off. The Railroaders opened their season two weeks ago with a 37-0 loss at Middletown.
n Thomas Johnson (1-1) at Urbana (1-1): Urbana snapped a five-game losing streak against Oakdale last week. Senior quarterback Kyle Howes kicked the game-winning field goal with just over four minutes to play, and then the Hawks’ defense came through, as Jason Kolar snagged the victory-clinching interception. It was Urbana’s first win over Oakdale since a 21-20 home victory in September 2014, and it helped to ease the sting of a season-opening blowout loss to Walkersville a week earlier. Thomas Johnson, on the other hand, fell to Catoctin after pulling out an overtime win over Tuscarora the previous week. The Patriots have not beaten Urbana since 2016.
n Tuscarora (0-2) at Frederick: The Cadets will play their first official game of the season after scheduled contests against Catoctin and Brunswick were called off. Tuscarora, on the other hand, will be looking for its first victory of the season after falling to Thomas Johnson and Walkersville. The last time Tuscarora and Frederick met in early October 2019, the Cadets pulled out a wild, 47-46 road win that ultimately helped them secure their first playoff berth since 2004.
— Greg Swatek
