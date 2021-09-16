6:30 p.m.
n Linganore (2-0) at Walkersville (2-0): The Lancers look to avenge their only loss of the spring season when Walkersville dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in a 21-7 road victory. The Lions typically play Linganore tough, having won three times in the last nine years and playing the Lancers to within a point on another occasion. Walkersville made the plays it needed to make last week in a 20-14 home win over Oakdale, while Linganore cruised to a 42-7 victory at Westminster. Timmy Conner accounted for four of the Lancers’ touchdowns and intercepted a pass in the victory over the Owls.
n Middletown (2-0) at Oakdale (1-1): Middletown survived a tough test last week in a 35-33 home win over Frederick. The Knights had to overcome deficits on three separate occasions to pull out the win, as running back Carson Smith rushed for 244 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries. Middletown is looking for its third consecutive win over Oakdale after beating the Bears soundly, 30-6, during the spring season on its way to the de facto Frederick County championship. Oakdale, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a 20-14 loss at Walkersville last week. Cameron Dorner caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Pippin, and Dom Nichols scored on a 2-yard run for the Bears in the losing effort.
n Thomas Johnson (0-2) at Catoctin (0-2): The Cougars have won their last three meetings with TJ, including a 41-20 victory during the spring. They are looking to get their season on track after falling to Boonsboro and Mountain Ridge at home. The Patriots, on the other hand, have lost games to North Hagerstown and Brunswick so far.
6 p.m.
n Urbana (1-1) at St. Mary’s Ryken (0-3): This will be the Hawks’ first meeting with St. Mary’s Ryken, a private school in Leonardtown with a fairly strong reputation in football that is off to a slow start this season. Urbana is looking to bounce back from a 31-28 home loss to another traditional state power, Sherwood, last week.
n Tuscarora (0-2) at North Hagerstown (1-1): The Titans have won their three previous meetings with North Hagerstown by comfortable margins, including a 63-27 home win in 2019. The Hubs are coming off a 16-14 home loss last week to Manchester Valley.
7 p.m.
n Brunswick (1-1) at Boonsboro (1-1): The Railroaders are looking for their first win over Boonsboro since November 2012 in the first round of the Class 1A West playoffs. Senior Michael Souders helped them get in the win column this season with a four-touchdown performance last week in a 34-3 victory over Thomas Johnson. Souders caught a pair of touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Ethan Houck. He also scored on a running play and a punt return. Boonsboro, meanwhile, has beaten Catoctin and lost to Allegany so far.
n Frederick (1-1) at Wheaton (1-1): The Cadets gave reigning county champion Middletown all it could handle last week, nearly earning their first win in 14 years over the Knights last week on the road. Frederick connected on numerous big plays with their passing game, as quarterback Brian Mbuthia threw touchdown passes of 62 and 33 yards to Joseph Poleate and Travon Neal, respectively. Neal also tossed a scoring pass back to Mbuthia after taking a handoff on a reverse. Following that performance and a dominant win over Aberdeen to open the season, the Cadets will look to continue their encouraging start at Wheaton, which routed Northwood last week after getting blown out by Sherwood in Week 1.
Noon Saturday
n SJCP (0-2) at Bishop O’Connell (0-2): The Vikings will look to earn their first win for first-year head coach Jerry Rogers this week against Bishop O’Connell, which has been blown out by Archbishop Curley and St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Virginia).
Monday, 7 p.m.
n Hancock (0-1) at MSD (2-0): After missing all of last year due to the pandemic, MSD has looked dominant in wins over Rappahannock (Va.) and St. John’s Catholic Prep. Junior Zion Ortiz sparked the win over the Vikings last week, returning the second kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and finishing with 151 rushing yards on 15 carries. The Orioles will look to continue their recent dominance over Hancock, which was routed 58-0 in its only game against Paden City (West Virginia) this season.
