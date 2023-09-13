6:30 p.m.

Walkersville (2-0) at Linganore (2-0): Games between these pseudo-neighbors are typically competitive and often close. Last season’s matchup was decided by three points (24-21) in favor of the Lancers, who have dominated the rivalry in recent seasons, winning four of the last five meetings. The one exception was a 21-7 road win for Walkersville in the pandemic-shortened season in the spring of 2021. The Lions feel they have an even better team this season. So far, they beat Liberty and Poolesville by a combined score of 85-14. On the other hand, Linganore has yet to allow a point this season. The Lancers cruised to wins over Wicomico and South Carroll by a combined score of 97-0.

— Greg Swatek

