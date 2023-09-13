Walkersville (2-0) at Linganore (2-0): Games between these pseudo-neighbors are typically competitive and often close. Last season’s matchup was decided by three points (24-21) in favor of the Lancers, who have dominated the rivalry in recent seasons, winning four of the last five meetings. The one exception was a 21-7 road win for Walkersville in the pandemic-shortened season in the spring of 2021. The Lions feel they have an even better team this season. So far, they beat Liberty and Poolesville by a combined score of 85-14. On the other hand, Linganore has yet to allow a point this season. The Lancers cruised to wins over Wicomico and South Carroll by a combined score of 97-0.
Urbana (1-1) at Middletown (0-2): These teams have split their last 10 meetings, with Urbana winning the most recent one 24-19 at home last season. After getting blown out by Middletown, Delaware in Week 1, the Hawks rebounded last week with a 28-0 victory at Thomas Johnson in a weather-interrupted game. Meanwhile, Middletown has yet to find its footing with a young and relatively inexperienced team. This will be the Knights’ first home game of the season. They fell at Frederick 29-12 to open the season before losing at Mervo 20-7 last week in Baltimore.
Brunswick (2-0) at Boonsboro (2-0): The Railroaders have been very sharp so far, not allowing a single point. They rolled to blowout wins over Rock Ridge (39-0) and Tuscarora (35-0) through the first two weeks of the season. They face their first true test against a Boonsboro team that has wins over Catoctin (24-20) and Liberty (42-28). Brunswick has won the last two meetings between these teams after dropping seven in a row to the Warriors from 2013-19.
North Hagerstown (1-1) at Thomas Johnson (1-1): The Patriots are looking for their first win over North Hagerstown since 2010 after not facing the Hubs from 2011-20. North Hagerstown has beaten them in each of the last two seasons by a combined margin of 17 points. After rolling to a win at Washington (W.Va.), 37-19, to start the season, TJ was shut out 28-0 at home by Urbana last week. On the other hand, North Hagerstown fell to Manchester Valley 24-21 at home last week after beating Tuscarora on the road 38-27 in Week 1.
Catoctin (0-2) at Williamsport (1-1): The Cougars are seeking their first win of the season against a team they have not lost to since 2001. They used to play Williamsport every season, but this will be their first meeting since 2019 when Catoctin beat the Wildcats 49-6 on its way to the Class 1A state championship. This will be the first road game of the season for the Cougars, who have fallen to unbeaten Boonsboro and Mountain Ridge so far. Meanwhile, Williamsport lost to Winters Mill 38-14 on the road in Week 1 and beat Smithsburg 31-16 at home in Week 2.
Tuscarora (0-2) at South Hagerstown (1-1): The Titans are looking to snap a 15-game losing streak. So far, they have fallen to North Hagerstown (38-27) at home and Brunswick (35-0) on the road. On the other hand, South Hagerstown has beaten Century (48-14) and lost to Spring Mills (39-14). This will be the Rebels’ third straight home game to start the season.
Oakdale (2-0) at Frederick (2-0): This game was pushed back almost 24 hours to accommodate Frederick’s compressed schedule since the Cadets played and beat Westminster on the road 34-26 Monday night for their 13th straight regular-season victory. Oakdale’s game with Allegany was pushed back a day last week due to bad weather, and the Bears rolled over the Campers 41-24 in a game that was not as close as the final score might suggest. This will be a rematch of last season’s Class 3A second-round playoff game last season that saw Oakdale spring a 20-17 upset on the road to end Frederick’s unbeaten season. The Cadets have been looking forward to this game ever since.
Central Maryland Christian (0-3) at SJCP (0-2): The Vikings scored their first points of the season last week in a weather-interrupted game, but still fell to Virginia Academy 24-12 at home. They hope to get their season on track this week against winless Central Maryland Christian.
California SD (1-2) at MSD (1-2): Zeke Ortiz was the star in MSD’s first win of the season last Saturday, as he ran for a touchdown and passed for two others in a 50-28 home win over Pennsylvania-based Coventry Christian School. The Orioles hope to keep the momentum rolling against a team flying all the way across the country. They have dominated California School for the Deaf in recent meetings, including a 64-6 road win last October.
