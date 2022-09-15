6:30 p.m

Walkersville (0-2) at Linganore (1-1): The Lancers are trying to rebound from a stunning 44-28 loss at Westminster last week, during which they surrendered 27 points in the first quarter. They go against a Walkersville team that has given them trouble in the past, including a 21-7 home loss during the 2020 shortened spring season. Linganore did rebound for a 25-12 road win over the Lions last season. On the other hand, Walkersville is seeking its first win of the season after losing decisively to Liberty and Oakdale over the first two weeks.

— Greg Swatek

