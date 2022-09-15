Walkersville (0-2) at Linganore (1-1): The Lancers are trying to rebound from a stunning 44-28 loss at Westminster last week, during which they surrendered 27 points in the first quarter. They go against a Walkersville team that has given them trouble in the past, including a 21-7 home loss during the 2020 shortened spring season. Linganore did rebound for a 25-12 road win over the Lions last season. On the other hand, Walkersville is seeking its first win of the season after losing decisively to Liberty and Oakdale over the first two weeks.
Oakdale (2-0) at Middletown (1-1): Teams have struggled to stop Oakdale junior quarterback Evan Austin as a runner over the first two weeks. He has rushed for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns in both of the Bears’ wins so far. He has also thrown for a touchdown pass in those wins over South Hagerstown (35-13) and Walkersville (28-10). The Bears’ top running back, Daniel Joseph, has also found the end zone in both of those victories. Oakdale will be looking for its second straight win over Middletown after falling to the Knights the previous two years. Middletown will be looking to shake off a 42-14 loss at Frederick High last week and to get its offense and defense back into a groove.
Catoctin (0-2) at Thomas Johnson (0-2): These are two teams desperately searching for their first win of the season. Catoctin has fallen to Boonsboro and Mountain Ridge so far, while TJ has dropped games against North Hagerstown and Brunswick. The teams have split meetings in each of the last two seasons.
Wheaton (1-1) at Frederick (2-0): The Cadets were impressive on both sides of the ball last week in a 42-14 home win over Middletown. A new star was potentially born on offense in receiver Davian Pryor, who had more than 200 yards and two touchdowns as a pass catcher. But the entire performance was marred by a fight that broke out in the stands and prompted school officials to evacuate the stadium late in the third quarter. Frederick is hoping for a little more normalcy against a Wheaton team that is coming off a 28-6 road win over Northwood last week.
North Hagerstown (1-1) at Tuscarora (0-2): The Titans are seeking their first win of the season after falling to Middletown and Meade over the first two weeks. Meanwhile, North Hagerstown is looking to rebound after dropping a 15-8 decision at home to Manchester Valley last week.
Boonsboro (2-0) at Brunswick (1-1): Brunswick shook off a blowout loss to South Carroll in Week 1 and cruised past Thomas Johnson on the road last week, 42-23. Junior running back Ben Wells led the effort with more than 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He handled 26 of the Railroaders’ first 27 carries. Brunswick will play its first home game of the season against a Boonsboro team that has allowed only six points so far in wins over Catoctin (28-3) and Allegany (17-3).
St. John’s Catholic Prep (1-1) at Central Maryland Christian (0-1): The Vikings will play their first road game under new coach Nate Marr. They are seeking to get back on the winning track following a 22-14 home loss to Francis Scott Key last week. Drew Hutchins and Javen Travis scored rushing TDs for St. John’s Catholic Prep in the game.
Parkville (0-2) at Urbana (2-0): The Hawks can stake a credible claim to being the most impressive team in Frederick County thus far. They are doing it on both sides of the ball, outscoring over-matched opponents Richard Montgomery and Sherwood 78-3 through the first two games. They will play this one on Saturday afternoon to accommodate Parkville, which was a late addition to the schedule after a prior team had dropped Urbana from its schedule. The Hawks won’t play a Frederick County opponent until a Week 6 home game against Middletown on Oct. 7.
MSD (2-1) at Model (2-1): The Orioles bounced back in a big way from their Week 2 loss to Severn with a 66-0 victory at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind last Saturday. Zion Ortiz led the way for MSD, rushing for more than 150 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass and finished with 58 receiving yards. This will be the first meeting between these schools since 2013. Model is coming off a 55-38 road win over Valley Forge Military Academy (Pennsylvania) last week.
