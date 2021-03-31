6:30 p.m.
n Oakdale (0-2) vs. Walkersville (3-0): This game will be played on the turf field at Linganore High School, where the Lions surprised everyone last week with a 21-7 victory over Linganore. The question going into the season for Walkersville was its offensive and defensive lines since there were so many new starters in those positions. But the lines have been a strength for the team so far. The Lions pushed around Linganore, which is not used to losing battles along the line of scrimmage. Walkersville has outscored its opposition 104-21 through three games. Oakdale, meanwhile, is still looking to hit its stride. The Bears were thumped by visiting Middletown 33-6 last week. The last time Oakdale faced Walkersville was in the first round of the Class 2A West playoffs last season, and the Lions pulled out a 28-27 victory.
n Middletown (2-1) at Urbana (2-1): Ever since they fell into an early 14-point hole against Oakdale in Week 2, the Hawks have dominated play, outscoring the opposition 78-13. Last week, they routed Thomas Johnson 55-13 on their home field. Middletown, on the other hand, plowed over Oakdale for a 33-6 road win last week. The Knights’ defense came through in a big way, twice turning back Oakdale inside their own 10-yard-line. Middletown is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against Urbana. The Knights lost to Urbana 20-13 in September 2019 shortly before they caught fire and went on to win the Class 2A state championship.
n Linganore (1-1) at Frederick (1-0): Frederick played its first game in almost 500 days last Friday and pulled out a 20-14 victory over visiting Tuscarora. The Cadets’ defense produced two fourth-quarter turnovers to help seal the victory. One of Tuscarora’s touchdowns was scored when the Frederick offense fumbled the ball into the end zone. This week, Frederick will be looking for its first win over Linganore since a 41-35 victory in 2012. The Lancers were stunned by Walkersville last week following an impressive season-opening win at Middletown. They turned the ball over on the opening kickoff and struggled to move it against the Lions. Uncharacteristically, Linganore couldn’t punch it in on a goal-to-go situation early in the game.
n Thomas Johnson (1-2) vs. Brunswick (1-1): The Railroaders may have produced the surprise of the Frederick County football season last week with a 28-6 victory over Catoctin, handing the reigning Class 1A state champion its first loss since Oct. 11, 2019. It wasn’t just that Brunswick won. It was how it won, dominating play on both sides of the ball and keeping last season’s News-Post Offensive Player of the Year, Carson Sickeri of Catoctin, bottled up for most of the game. It was the Railroaders’ first victory over the Cougars since 2012 and sets them up to possibly win their division this season. Brunswick opened the season with a 37-0 loss at Middletown and then had its Week 2 game against Frederick called off. This week, the Railroaders face coach Jerry Smith’s former team. TJ is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to Urbana last week. This game will be played on the turf at Middletown High School.
n Tuscarora (0-3) vs. Catoctin (1-1): The Cougars saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end last week with a 28-6 loss to Brunswick on the turf field at Middletown High School. Starting quarterback Ryan Orr did not play after sustaining a head injury the previous week against Thomas Johnson. The team will look to bounce back this week against Tuscarora in a game that will be played on the turf at Oakdale High School. The Titans have been competitive so far in losses to TJ and Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.