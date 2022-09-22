n Linganore (2-1) at Oakdale (3-0): This once again serves as a measuring-stick game between typically two of the best teams in Frederick County. Linganore has won the last three meetings, dating to 2019, including a 44-27 win in the Class 3A West playoffs last season. The regular-season meeting was particularly memorable last season with the Lancers blowing a late lead before pulling out a 54-53 home win in overtime. So far this season, Linganore shook off a stunning 44-28 road loss to Westminster and scratched out a 24-21 home win over Walkersville last week. On the other hand, Oakdale remained undefeated with a 42-21 victory at Middletown.
n Tuscarora (0-3) at Frederick (3-0): The Cadets seek to go 4-0 for the first time since 2004. The first game of their hot start in 2007 eventually became a forfeit loss to Tuscarora due to a clerical error about a player’s eligibility. Last week, Frederick scored its most points in 101 years and its second-most ever in a 72-0 home win over Wheaton. The Cadets could be on track to put up similar offensive numbers against struggling Tuscarora. The Titans fell 26-15 at home last week to North Hagerstown.
n Thomas Johnson (0-3) at Walkersville (0-3): These are two teams anxious to break through for their first win of the season. Walkersville has navigated a pretty treacherous schedule so far with games against unbeaten Oakdale, Linganore and once-beaten Liberty. TJ, meanwhile, has fallen to North Hagerstown, Brunswick and Catoctin so far. Walkersville has won the last five meetings between these schools, dating to 2014.
n Urbana (3-0) at Clarksburg (0-3): The Hawks’ season is bearing hallmarks to its championship season in 2010, when they posted nine shutouts and allowed just 41 points all season on their way to the Class 4A state title. So far, they are outscoring the opposition 113-3 through three games, including last Saturday’s 35-0 home win over Parkville. The margin could expand even more this week against winless Clarksburg.
n South Hagerstown (1-2) at Catoctin (1-2): The Cougars have some momentum after last week’s 34-7 road win over Thomas Johnson. Connor Crum led the way with a rushing, passing and receiving touchdown. He also returned an interception 69 yards and kicked four extra points. This week, they will play their first home game of the season against a South Hagerstown team that edged them 24-22 last season. The Rebels are coming off a 32-20 home win over Smithsburg last week.
n Brunswick (2-1) at Rock Ridge (1-2): The Railroaders look to extend their winning streak to three games. Last week, they cruised to a 27-7 home win over Boonsboro with a pretty balanced effort. Ben Wells and Brice Bell each had touchdown runs, while quarterback Ethan Houck threw scoring passes to a pair of different receivers, Ethan Genos and DaPriest Daniels. On the other hand, Rock Ridge is a Northern Virginia school that won its first game two weeks ago against Hampshire (West Virginia), 42-3.
n Middletown (1-2) at Boonsboro (2-1): The Knights are looking for a little relief after back-to-back losses against county powerhouses Frederick and Oakdale. They could get it this week against a Boonsboro team they have historically dominated, including wins in their last five meets. The Warriors are coming off a 27-7 loss at Brunswick last week.
n Mercersburg Academy (1-0) at MSD (3-1): The Orioles are looking for their third straight win following last week’s 44-0 victory at Model Secondary School for the Deaf. Ethan Guettler was once again a major factor on offense with 194 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries. Mepper Beshears led the defense with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Mercersburg Academy is a Pennsylvania school that won its first game of the season last week over Randolph-Macon Academy (Virginia), 30-8.
n St. John’s Catholic Prep (2-1) at Kennedy Catholic (1-3): The Vikings earned their first complete win of the Nate Marr coaching era with a 41-0 road win over Central Maryland Christian last week. They aim to make it two in a row on Saturday with another road win over Kennedy Christian, a Pennsylvania team that earned its first win of the season last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.