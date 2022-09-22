6:30 p.m.

n Linganore (2-1) at Oakdale (3-0): This once again serves as a measuring-stick game between typically two of the best teams in Frederick County. Linganore has won the last three meetings, dating to 2019, including a 44-27 win in the Class 3A West playoffs last season. The regular-season meeting was particularly memorable last season with the Lancers blowing a late lead before pulling out a 54-53 home win in overtime. So far this season, Linganore shook off a stunning 44-28 road loss to Westminster and scratched out a 24-21 home win over Walkersville last week. On the other hand, Oakdale remained undefeated with a 42-21 victory at Middletown.

— Greg Swatek

