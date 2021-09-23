6:30 p.m.
n Oakdale (2-1) at Linganore (3-0): This is typically one of the most anticipated matchups of the Frederick County football season. The Lancers are the only undefeated public-school team remaining in the county. Last week, they used their no-huddle offense to wear down previously unbeaten Walkersville in a 25-12 road win. Sophomore running back Ethan Arneson had his best game to date, carrying the ball 32 times for 208 yards and a touchdown. Oakdale, meanwhile, is coming off its most impressive performance of the season in a 34-19 home win over Middletown last week. Senior quarterback Joe Pippin and senior receiver Cameron Dorner connected six times for 177 yards and pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner on a 70-yard pass late in the third quarter. Linganore snapped a three-game losing streak to Oakdale with a 30-17 road win in 2019. The teams did not meet during the spring season due to COVID-19.
n Walkersville (2-1) at Thomas Johnson (1-2): The Patriots are looking for their first win over Walkersville since 2014. Last week, they rallied late in the fourth quarter for their first win of the season at Catoctin. Devin Jordan scored the game-winning touchdown on a 71-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Hylton, as TJ scored 17 points in the final five minutes to overcome a four-point deficit and earn a 27-20 victory. Walkersville, on the other hand, hung around with Linganore for a half last week before falling to the Lancers 25-12 at home.
n Frederick (2-1) at Tuscarora (0-3): The Cadets have opened more eyes than perhaps any other team in Frederick County this season with dominant wins over Aberdeen and Wheaton and a very competitive loss at Middletown. Junior Travon Neal has been the county’s most impactful player on both sides of the ball to this point with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Frederick will look to continue its momentum against a struggling crosstown rival. The Titans scored their first points of the season Monday in a 42-6 loss to North Hagerstown.
n Boonsboro (1-2) at Middletown (2-1): The Knights have totally dominated this annual rivalry, winning nine of the last 11 meetings. Boonsboro’s only victories during that span occurred in 2014 and ‘15. Middletown is trying to shake off a 34-19 road loss to Oakdale last week, while Boonsboro is coming off a 21-13 home loss to Brunswick.
n Clarksburg (1-2) at Urbana (1-2): The Hawks have dropped their last two games to Sherwood and St. Mary’s Ryken following an opening-week win over Richard Montgomery. They have won three of their last four meetings with Clarksburg, including the season opener in 2019. The Coyotes earned their first win of the season last week, 14-13 over visiting Wootton.
6 p.m.
n Catoctin (0-3) at South Hagerstown (1-2): The Cougars will be looking for their first win over South Hagerstown since their state-championship season in 2009. South Hagerstown beat them five times in a row from 2010 to 2014, and the teams have not met since. Catoctin is coming off a 27-20 home loss to Thomas Johnson, while South Hagerstown fell to Smithsburg 15-14 last week.
7 p.m.
n Rock Ridge, Va. (0-4) at Brunswick (2-1): The Railroaders pulled out a gritty win over Boonsboro last week, earning their first win over the Warriors since the 2012 playoffs. Isaac Herbert sparked the win for Brunswick by returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. It was one of four interceptions in the game for Brunswick. Freshman quarterback Ethan Houck and JT Harich each scored on 5-yard runs. The Railroaders will attempt to make it three wins in a row this week against struggling Rock Ridge, which has been outscored 184-12 so far through four games.
4 p.m.
n MSD (3-0) at George School, Pennsylvania (2-1): The Orioles will play their second game in five days after rolling to a 52-0 home win over Hancock on Monday night. Through three games, MSD has outscored the opposition 146-28. It will travel to Newtown, Pennsylvania, outside of Philadelphia this week to take on George School, which has blown out two opponents and been shutout so far.
10 a.m. Saturday
n Revolution at SJCP (0-3): The Vikings will look to earn their first win of the season against Revolution, a Christian school based in Jarrettsville in Harford County.
