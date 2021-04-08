6:30 p.m.
n Walkersville (4-0) at Middletown (3-1): A little more than a month ago, the Lions were dealing with a COVID-19 issue that prevented them from scrimmaging Thomas Johnson on March 5. Since that time, they have been the most impressive team in the county, outscoring the opposition 148-21 and beating the preseason favorite in Frederick County, Linganore, in convincing fashion. This week, they head into another heavyweight battle with their chief rival, Middletown. The Knights have been dominant all season with the exception of a 29-19 home loss to Linganore in Week 2. Outside of that, they have outscored the opposition 95-12 in victories over Brunswick, Oakdale and Urbana. Middletown is looking for its fourth straight win over Walkersville. In November 2019, the Knights beat the Lions 37-7 in their traditional regular-season finale and then 41-34 in overtime in the second round of the playoffs on their way to the Class 2A state championship.
n Linganore (2-1) at Urbana (2-2): Linganore has taken complete control of the I-70 rivalry with eight straight wins, including six by 10 points or more. The Lancers shook off a surprising loss to Walkersville and found their offensive stride last week in a 61-14 victory over Frederick. Senior running back Xander McClure scored touchdowns on the Lancers’ first three plays from scrimmage. Urbana, meanwhile, fell to Middletown 28-6, snapping a two-game winning streak for the Hawks.
n Brunswick (2-1) vs. Tuscarora (1-3): This will mark the first time these schools have met on a football field, and both teams come into the game riding high. Tuscarora snapped an eight-game losing streak, dating to October 2019, last week with a 28-21 victory over Catoctin. First-year coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. called it the first brick in the rebuilding of the program. Brunswick, meanwhile, rolled to a 52-14 victory over Thomas Johnson last week. Since falling to Middletown 37-0 in the opening week, the Railroaders have outscored the opposition 80-20 in victories over Catoctin and TJ. A win over Tuscarora would give them the best record in their five-team division and set up a meeting with the first-place team from the other Frederick County football division next week.
n Catoctin (1-2) at Oakdale (0-3): These are two teams trying to find their way during challenging seasons. Oakdale has yet to find its identity on either side of the ball, while a slew of injuries has reduced Catoctin to a shell of the team that won the Class 1A state championship in December 2019. A win here would give either team a much-needed lift heading into the final game of the season next week. It’s conceivable they could face each other again based on how all of the records for Frederick County teams shake out.
n Thomas Johnson (1-3) at Frederick (1-1): With a 20-13 victory in November 2018, Frederick snapped a five-game losing streak to its cross-town rival. That was the last time these teams met, since Thomas Johnson did not field a varsity team in 2019. Both of these teams are trying to shake off blowout losses last week. Frederick fell to Linganore, while TJ lost to Brunswick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.