n Linganore (2-2) at Middletown (2-2): Two teams that are still trying to find their footing at the midpoint of the season. Neither team has won two games in a row this season. Linganore beat Kenwood and then lost to Westminster, and then beat Walkersville and lost to Oakdale. On the other hand, Middletown beat Tuscarora and then lost to Frederick and Oakdale before winning at Boonsboro last week. Linganore has had the run of this rivalry lately, winning the last eight meetings dating to 2014. The streak includes a 24-13 victory over the Knights last season.
n Fort Hill (4-0) at Oakdale (4-0): The Bears are riding the momentum of last week’s 28-14 come-from-behind win over Linganore. After a sluggish first half that saw them fall into a 14-point deficit, Oakdale seemed to awaken on both sides of the ball in the second half. The Bears scored four touchdowns while the defense held the Lancers without a first down. Next, Oakdale will seek to avenge a 42-7 road loss to Fort Hill last season in Cumberland. With seven state titles and seven other appearances in the state final, the Sentinels are perennially one of the top teams in the state regardless of classification, even though they compete in Class 1A. So far this season, Fort Hill has outscored the opposition 136-24. Last week, the Sentinels beat Hollidaysburg (Pennsylvania) at home, 49-10.
n Frederick (4-0) at Catoctin (2-2): The Cadets continue to overwhelm the opposition in their season-long quest for a state title. Through four games, they have outscored opponents 223-20. In the last two weeks alone, they have scored 139 points while allowing only six in wins over Wheaton and Tuscarora. This week, they face a Catoctin team that is riding a two-game winning streak and is developing some confidence. In their first home game of the season last week, the Cougars earned a 23-10 victory over South Hagerstown. That followed a 34-7 road win the week before over Thomas Johnson.
n Gaithersburg (1-3) at Urbana (4-0): The Hawks have yet to be tested this season. And that might not change this week against struggling Gaithersburg, which has not finished a game since a 28-12 road loss to Seneca Valley on Sept. 9. The Trojans had to forfeit last week’s game to Bethesda-Chevy Chase as punishment for a big fight during the previous week’s game against Northwest. Urbana, meanwhile, continues to cruise. The Hawks have outscored the opposition 162-3 so far. Last week, they scored a season-high 49 points in a shutout victory at Clarksburg. It was their third shutout in four games played. Urbana will open its Frederick County schedule next week with a home game against Middletown.
n Clear Spring (0-4) at Brunswick (3-1): The Railroaders’ offense is humming as they seek their fourth straight win. Last week, they scored 61 points in a win at Rock Ridge (Virginia), which is the most points they have scored in a game since October 2005. Brunswick has won four straight games against Clear Spring, dating to 2017. The Blazers have struggled in recent seasons. They did not field a team in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic. Then, they won one game last season and have yet to win a game this season. They have been outscored 109-25 in losses to James Buchanan, Southern, Berlin Brothersvalley and Williamsport so far this fall.
n Severn School (3-1) at St. John’s Catholic Prep (3-1): The Vikings ride into their first MIAA C Conference game of the season riding a two-game winning streak. Last week, they earned a 27-13 victory at Kennedy Catholic behind a 121-yard, two-touchdown performance by senior running back Drew Hutchins. Meanwhile, senior Ty Grove caught a touchdown pass and made 23 tackles on defense. The win followed a 41-0 road victory over Central Maryland Catholic the previous week. Meanwhile, Severn dropped its first game of the season to D.C.-based Maret last week, 40-7. Severn had won its first three games of the season after going winless in 2021.
n Delaware County Christian (2-0) at MSD (4-1): Zion Ortiz was once again the star for MSD in last week’s 42-24 win over Mercersburg Academy. He rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts and passed for a touchdown. The Orioles will host another Pennsylvania team this week, aiming for their fourth straight win. Delaware County Christian is coming off a 39-14 home win over Randolph-Macon Academy (Virginia) last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.