6:30

n Linganore (2-2) at Middletown (2-2): Two teams that are still trying to find their footing at the midpoint of the season. Neither team has won two games in a row this season. Linganore beat Kenwood and then lost to Westminster, and then beat Walkersville and lost to Oakdale. On the other hand, Middletown beat Tuscarora and then lost to Frederick and Oakdale before winning at Boonsboro last week. Linganore has had the run of this rivalry lately, winning the last eight meetings dating to 2014. The streak includes a 24-13 victory over the Knights last season.

— Greg Swatek

