6:30 p.m.
n Middletown (3-1) at Linganore (4-0): This game presents an interesting contrast, as Linganore’s powerful running game collides with Middletown’s formidable run defense. Can the Lancers maintain their momentum after their dramatic 54-53 overtime win over Oakdale last week? Or will they lose a bit of their edge? Will Middletown build off its win over Boonsboro last week? Or will the Knights suffer their second loss in three games? The game features the two leading rushers in Frederick County in Linganore’s Ethan Arneson and Middletown’s Carson Smith. Linganore has won the last seven meetings between these teams.
n Catoctin (0-4) at Frederick (2-1): The Cadets, off to their best start in nearly a decade, will play their first game in two weeks after last week’s game against Tuscarora was cancelled. Catoctin, meanwhile, will be looking for its first win of the season after falling by two points on the road to South Hagerstown last week. The Cougars have won their last five meetings with Frederick.
n Thomas Johnson (1-3) at South Carroll (4-0): The Patriots are looking to rebound after their 35-7 loss to Walkersville last week at Frederick High School. South Carroll, on the other hand, is coming off a 43-0 rout of Manchester Valley. The Cavaliers have outscored the opposition 110-27 this season.
n Urbana (1-3) at Gaithersburg (0-4): The Hawks are looking to right the ship. Their season-opening win over Richard Montgomery has been followed by consecutive losses to Sherwood, St. Mary’s Ryken and Clarksburg. They might catch a break against winless Gaithersburg, which has been outscored 119-27 so far this season.
n Paul Public Charter School (0-1) at SJCP (1-3): The Vikings earned their first win of the season last week with a 48-8 rout of Revolution, a Christian school in Harford County. They tied a school record with five touchdown passes. Sophomore Grayson DiPietro was the star, pulling in four of those scoring passes. They will look to create a winning streak against D.C. based Paul Public Charter School, which forfeited a game to Model Secondary School for the Deaf earlier this season.
7 p.m.
n Brunswick (3-1) at Clear Spring (0-4): The Railroaders are looking to improve to 4-1 for the first time in a full season since 2010 when they won their first seven games. In the abbreviated spring season, they lost their opener to Middletown before winning their final four games. Last week, they crushed visiting Rock Ridge (Virginia), 52-8, and hope for a similar result against struggling Clear Spring, which has been outscored 207-31 so far.
2 p.m. Saturday
n Oakdale (2-2) at Fort Hill (4-0): Oakdale’s scorched-earth scheduling continues this weekend in Cumberland against perennial Class 1A state power Fort Hill. The Bears are looking to pick themselves up off the mat after a thrilling and emotionally draining loss at Linganore last week that saw them erase a 21-point deficit in the final 7 minutes, 15 seconds only to fall short by a point (54-53) after their 2-point conversion pass fell short of its intended target in the end zone in overtime. Senior receiver Cameron Dorner caught three touchdown passes last week and has the second-most receiving yards in Frederick County. Fort Hill was challenged in a two-point win at Hollidaysburg (Pennsylvania) last week, but otherwise has not been seriously tested.
Cancelled
n Tuscarora (0-3) at Walkersville (3-1): The game will not be played, according to Tuscarora football coach Curtiss Belcher Jr. It marks the second consecutive cancelled game for the Titans, who did not play last week against Frederick High “due to an abundance of caution and the safety of all student-athletes,” Tuscarora athletic director Howie Putterman said. The Lions, on the other hand, will miss their first scheduled game of the season.
n James Buchanan (1-4) at MSD (4-0): Orioles athletic director Andy Bonheyo reported that this game will not be played due to COVID-19 cases at James Buchanan High School in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. MSD improved to 4-0 last week with a 48-6 victory over George School (Pennsylvania).
